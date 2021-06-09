Twitch has launched an advertising campaign for the Pride 2021. Under the motto We Stream as One, has released merchandise for sale; sweatshirts, blouses and t-shirts with the Twitch symbol on the front and the community flags on the back. Part of these profits would support Trans Lifeline, an association that supports trans people in crisis.

However, fans of Twitch and people from the LGBTQIA + community have pointed out something problematic in their campaign. For example; a shirt costs $ 20 USD, of which $ 5 USD will be donated to Trans Lifeline limited to a maximum of $ 25,000 USD.

Why is the Twitch Pride campaign wrong?

DagonMarTV was one of the first people to mention the problem of this campaign from Twitch: ‘I appreciate the gesture, but I think I’d rather have the cap removed. If not, it seems they just want to make a profit via rainbow capitalism. ‘. Rainbow capitalism, also known as pink capitalism, uses the causes of the LGBTQIA + community for financial gain.

Other people from the trans community have pointed out what Twitch has not taken real action to combat transphobia and racism against its platform. In addition, they question the donation limit of $ 25,000 USD from a company that makes profits. for more than five billion dollars.

However, this could be a small step in the right direction after Twitch has decided to include tags for the LGBTQIA + community.

