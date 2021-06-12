Today the semifinals of the League playoff start with a great incentive between Levante and Valdepeñas (18:30, LaLigaSports): the winner of the tie (best of three games), will fight for the league title … and will be in the Champions League next year for the first time in its history. The two league finalists are going to Europe this year from Spain, so both Levantine and winemakers are pursuing that dream. Valdepeñas, current league runner-up, had it very close last year, but Barça’s title in the Champions League took away that ticket: the Catalans came, as champions, and Movistar, after winning the League.

This year they won’t have that problem, since the Portuguese Sporting prevailed in Europe. Levante is the only semi-finalist to beat the quarterfinals on the fast track after winning the first two games against Cartagena. “We are going to give everything to enter Europe. We must take advantage of the track factor, have a cool head and a warm heart“, says Maxi Rescia, one of the Granotas stars. Valdepeñas, the first eighth classified to reach this round, warns:” We are not giving up anything. ” Both repeat the semifinal, since last season they met in the same round at the Martín Carpena in Malaga, in a one-game tie with a Vinatero triumph (2-5).

The semifinal crosses

DAILY AS



The other semifinal is made up of Palma and Barcelona (20:30, GOAL). The Balearic Islands, who have never reached the final, they also aspire to debut in Europe. They have not lost at home against the Barça team for almost four years, in a knockout round of the Copa del Rey by 0-2. Since then, five visits that have resulted in three home victories and two draws. In addition, they have the track factor in their favor against a Barça that arrives grown after tracing the quarter-final tie against Movistar, the one who was his great executioner this season.

The azulgrana team travels without Adolfo or Daniel (sanctioned), and also without Feixas and Lozano (injured). Plaza does travel, but he has two games of suspension for the expulsion against Inter and Miguel Andrés will be in charge of directing the team from the bench. “We arrived with high spirits and eager to succeed in Son Moix to recover the home court factor,” highlights the sanctioned Plaza, who is facing his last games on the Barça bench (he will be relieved after these playoffs). Two exciting qualifying rounds without the current champion, Movistar.