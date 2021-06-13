“I wish Anna and Olivia’s deaths were not in vain.” Beatriz Zimmermann, the mother of Anna and Olivia, the two girls murdered by their father in Tenerife, has published an open letter the day after the tragic details of the homicide committed by the girls’ father, Tomás Gimeno, became known. “Although now we feel the greatest hatred, hopelessness and pain, it is not to bring more suffering to the world, but rather the opposite,” says Zimmermann in his text. “They will have died in body, but their soul is with all of us forever, helping to have more awareness, love and respect for us. The vast majority of people are incredible beings, they have shown it in this cruel act with compassion and pain ”.

The judicial order published this Saturday after lifting the secret of the summary maintains that Gimeno, 37, murdered his two daughters in the family farm, put them in two sports bags and three and a half hours later he threw them to the bottom of the sea from your pleasure craft. All this, to “cause his ex-partner the greatest pain he could imagine, by deliberately placing her in the uncertainty about the fate or fate that Olivia and Anna had suffered at his hands,” according to the car.

“As a mother,” the letter continues, “it hurts my soul that I cannot have saved their lives. I wish I had stood hand in hand with them at that time and died together… But that couldn’t be because Tomás wanted me to suffer, searching for them relentlessly and for life. That was the reason he left me alive. And, of course, not being the greatest murderer in history. Here justice came to light ”.

Zimmermann assures that he has wanted to write a letter of thanks, in which he explains the moments he lived when they communicated the fatal outcome. “When they told me the news the world fell on me and, no matter how hard it is, at least now I can mourn their loss and feel them by my side at every moment; feel them when I wake up, when I have breakfast, all day, until I go to bed … ”.

In her text, Beatriz Zimmermann shows her hope that death will serve many parents to value their children. “Thanks to them, many parents now look at their children differently and value love and the daily moments of simple things much more. That wonderful day to day that I miss so much. What I would give to comb their hair… That simple act right now is what I would most like… ”, he assures. “I hope that the death of the girls serves to create greater awareness about the love that we give to our children, in valuing it and when we are with them, not having our heads in other matters, but in them. They need us and adore us ”.

In turn, he maintains that thanks to them “the meaning of vicarious violence is known ”. “I hope the laws get tougher protecting children. They don’t have to carry that backpack, and if love ends, the most important thing is the well-being of the children ”. Regarding abuse between parents, the mother believes that “you have to be very sharp because children cannot be growing up seeing violence.”

“They are now two angels who have come into the world teaching a great lesson at the cost of their lives … And I, being their mother, will fight against these injustices and the well-being of the children. For them and for all the children. Anna and Olivia were full of love, every day I told them every moment that I loved them very much … ”.

The mother believes that there should be National Children’s Day and asks that “all April 27” serve “to remember that they are, together with the elderly, our main task of giving love, support and education. Do not forget that they depend on us and fully trust our love for them. We have a responsibility… ”.