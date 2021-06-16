Officially nice words. Estimate. Promises of covenant and to rule together. Then, behind the scenes and in the territories, mayors and councilors are slaughtered and ‘stolen’. There is a common thread that unites the Center Left and the Center Right. Enrico Letta is to Giuseppe Conte as Matteo Salvini is to Giorgia Meloni: knives brothers.

There are no stories. It is useless to follow the litany of the various leaders who promise unity and cohesion on a daily basis. But where? Just talk to a member of the Democratic Party to understand what you think of the “chaos “5 Stars or with a grillino deputy or senator to hear theses on the “double game “of the Democrats. Not to mention the leaguers who speak of the Brothers of Italy as gods “opportunistic and crafty fascists“or of the parliamentarians of Meloni who brand the Carroccio and Salvini as”desperate people who do not know what to do with the increasingly ugly polls“.

Then, as we know, politics is the art of fine words, of fancy flights, of empty and facade declarations. But whoever talks every day with the parties, from the center-left and center-right, knows perfectly well how things stand. Exactly, knives brothers.