Enrico Letta, secretary of the Democratic Party, was a guest at “Omnibus“on La7 and expressed his opinion on various issues: from the relationship with Conte and the 5 Star Movement up to the proposal of Gualtieri as mayor of Rome and to the coalition of the left-wing to address Salvini and Meloni.

Letta: “Conte wants to speak to the moderates, the Democratic Party wants to speak to everyone”

“Our proposal is to focus on lowering taxes for the lower and middle classes, help small businesses to grow and, above all, reward tax loyalty. I don’t want to argue with With you, we are very much in agreement and we are doing very positive things together: simply Conte said that the 5 Star Movement wants to speak to the moderates, it seems to me that it is an absolutely legitimate sentence on his part; the Democratic Party wants to speak to all strata of our country, to all those who, we hope, can share our ideas “.” We are addressing a very large and very large electorate and I am confident – added the leader Dem – that working together with this Government, making the reforms that are necessary, we will do the good of our countryand and that’s the main thing we’re here for ”.

Letta: “Rome was badly administered, Gualtieri is the right person”

“The Democratic Party gives a negative opinion on how Rome was administered in these five years, so we are aiming for a change. Roberto Gualtieri he is the right candidate for us, because he was Minister of the Economy, he is the person who built the PNRR in recent years, he is the right person to apply these very important innovations for Rome, because Rome as the capital will play an essential role “. “I believe that Gualtieri is the right person – he reiterated – I am very confident that the result will be positive. I think it is right and positive for Rome, because, I repeat, our opinion is very negative “.

Letta: “Meloni and Salvini? We need to build an alternative with Conte and M5s”

“I work for a Democratic Party e a strong center-left with a strong identity. After that in the Italian political framework, given that 40 percent of voters vote for Salvini and Meloni, we have to build an alternative and we naturally build the alternative with a relationship that we have to build with Conte and with the 5-star Movement. This is very simply the theme, there are no distances and approaches, I think this is simply common sense “concluded the secretary of the Democratic Party.