Electricity is a basic good and always generates a lot of controversy. But since last week in our country we have entered a kind of cabin of the Marx brothers. First is the formula for setting the price of electricity, which has caused brutal volatility since last December. In January the price was close to its all-time highs in the consumer price index and in February it plunged 20% to 2010 levels.

The algorithm that we use in Spain is the same as in most European countries and was approved by law by the Government of Rajoy, so it is difficult to understand the criticisms of the PP against the current Government for this problem. What doesn’t make much sense is transferring that volatility from the wholesale market to retail consumers. The UK averages future prices to smooth volatility and avoid the uneasiness that consumers, especially older ones, are subjected to. The market will progress to the sale of direct blocks between buyer and seller, as happens for example in the Stock Exchanges, thanks to the advance of renewable energies that are much cheaper and the prices of electricity will fall in the near future.

Another problem is the change in hourly rates that has brought out the best in Spaniards, but that has blurred the problem and in which the Government is not able to really communicate the causes and objectives of the measure. Running the washing machine at night or during the day can cost you or save two euros per month. The problem is that climate change has forced economies to electrify and the increase in electricity demand and pressure on the grid will be very intense. For this reason, the Government has decided that at peak times the market price is passed on to consumers to change habits and reduce pressure on the network. It is the same reason that led most municipalities to put parking meters in the center of cities to penalize the use of the car.

The last one is the suspicion that the electricity companies are manipulating the CO2 rights market that has reminded me of the fear of the monks that it was the devil who was murdering in the abbey of The name of the rose. This is a European market where financial investors have taken a position anticipating price rises, as is happening in most commodity markets.

More worrisome is the report by Moody’s, the agency of rating, which warns of the regulatory risk on the electricity sector due to the changes in regulation last week. The fight against climate change and electrification will require investment and without private participation we will fail in our objectives. Take care of the planet.