Manucho Mujica Láinez said that Buenos Aires was a mysterious city. And he wrote forty-two fantastic stories to back it up. But, in political terms, the province is much more mysterious of Buenos Aires than the City. It is already a legend that, until now, none of its governors could become president. And there is another strange circumstance that goes the same way. most of its last governors were not born and raised from Buenos Aires. Transhumants from the AMBA, who come and go crossing General Paz.

It is known that Axel Kicillof became governor with a Buenos Aires address, and that he sleeps in the residence in La Plata. But his neighborhood of many years is Parque Chas and their children go to Buenos Aires schools. María Eugenia Vidal was born in San Justo, although before She had been Minister of Social Development and Buenos Aires Vice Chief. He was four years governing the Buenos Aires but, after the defeat against Kicillof, he returned to live in the City. Now doubt between being a candidate in the Province or trying again in Caba, and that is causing an earthquake in the intern of Together for Change.

The Buenos Aires mystery had also involved Daniel Scioli, who left his house full of nautical trophies in the supply to move to Villa La Ñata and become ruler of the Province. And now the Government measures its figure in the City. Felipe Solá was a little more from Buenos Aires, although he was born in Recoleta. Carlos Ruckauf was a Buenos Aires provincial governor, with a weekend house in Ezeiza. And the truth is that the Buenos Aires governors of pure strain were the first three after the return of democracy in 1983: Saladillo’s radical, Alejandro Armendariz; the Peronist from San Isidro, Antonio Cafiero; Y that of Lomas de Zamora, Eduardo Duhalde. With the new century, then came the flood of citizens of the AMBA.

Maybe is that ambiguous identity between the City and the Province which makes them enter before their time in political battles that exceed the territory that they have to govern. There is Vidal saying that he does not rule out run for the presidency in the near future, precisely the same ambition that pursues Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and that has not yet abandoned Mauricio Macri.

the same anxiety disorder Kicillof is also seized. He has not finished his second year in office and, with the highest number of deaths from Covid Among the Argentine provinces, it has an extensive list of pending subjects in management that include an exhausted economy and education without face-to-face classes. However, the governor takes advantage of each speech to dictate chair on what the government of Alberto Fernández and, above all, the minister chosen by the President, Martín Guzmán, would have to improve in economic matters.

Kicillof’s meddling in the economic area, fired without dissimulation by Cristina Kirchner, ended up generating a guerrilla war with the Casa Rosada. The point of greatest risk were the maximum prices to contain inflation; the brake on meat exports to drive down prices and the mega conflict unleashed by the failed attempt with which Guzmán wanted to dismiss the undersecretary of Electric Power, Federico Basualdo. The governor had been the first to publicly point out the minister that the official he wanted to replace was very effective in his job. And Basualdo stayed, of course.

That is why, in the last days, there were efforts that Alberto Fernández, Sergio Massa and Máximo Kirchner triangulated for Kicillof and Guzmán to come together and exhibit a relationship at least a little more harmonious. “Let Cristina send but don’t let it show”, was the phrase with which an official illustrated the movement. The governor and the minister met for an hour and a half in Guzmán’s office in Economics. The photo was released immediately and the goal was to change the image. Show peaceful coexistence within the Government and deflate a little the versions about the future resignation of the minister that monopolized the chats between Buenos Aires, Washington and Wall Street.

Kicillof also took advantage of the toast of the Day of the Journalist in the governorate to send another message along the same lines. “It is a lie that national decisions are made in La Plata; decisions are made by the President ”, explained the governor to later endorse the dissemination of that idea to the real and imaginary enemies that Kirchnerism multiplies as a favorite sport.

Election times are coming and the main leaders of the Frente de Todos know that should stick together whatever to face a battle with no guaranteed result. The big concern continues to be the economy and, after reducing the impact of the income tax on a sector of the middle class, now devise a solution for the surprising fit that left more than three million monotributistas exposed to inflation.

The parade of the directors of Pfizer and Richmond laboratories through Congress, they cannot disguise the other great battlefront for the goverment. The arrival of more vaccines in recent days is not enough to hide the great Argentine tragedy of the pandemic. The one of the thousands of dead that they did not have the shield of immunity in time. And now they are accelerating towards the chilling, and only temporary, figure of 90,000.