TV presenter Lera Kudryavtseva spoke about the consequences of the coronavirus. On my page in Instagram she reported symptoms that she began to experience some time after her recovery.

According to the star, she had such a “covid tail” appeared only in the third month. Among the health problems, Kudryavtseva named migraines, apathy and even panic attacks.

“Headaches, no strength, apathy and panic attacks began again. In short, in my case, the nervous system was blasted. The consequences of covid do not go away by themselves, and it just didn’t work out, ”the TV presenter wrote.

Kudryavtseva was ill with coronavirus in early 2021. Because of this, she had to cancel her trip to Dubai. According to the TV presenter, shortly before the New Year, her daughter Masha became infected. Kudryavtseva herself had a mild illness, but the consequences are still felt.