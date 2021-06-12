It is one of the most original shooters of the moment with its time loops and portals.

It costs a lot to be successful in the competitive market for multiplayer shooters, but the team of Ratloop games aspires to this with its promising Lemnis Gate, an original strategic action game in which you have 25 seconds to execute your actions before a time loop reboots everything, and starts over.

The striking thing about this shooter is that your movements are not lost: once the loop restarts, whatever you did before is recorded, so there will come a time when you move through scenarios full of “past versions” of allies and enemies shooting mercilessly. A premise of the most original that the users of Xbox Game Pass can be enjoyed on Xbox consoles and PC from the same day of its launch.

3 months of Xbox Game Pass for € 1

In a article posted by Xbox, the authors of Lemnis Gate talk about the unique features of this shooter. “At Lemnis Gate, as you will soon see, no game is the same. Get ready for an innovative and cerebral strategic shooter designed to be played over and over again. “Months ago we already told you how surprised we were by this experience in our impressions of Lemnis Gate and soon, in 3DGames We will tell you more about this promising shooting game.

The good thing about this news is that the game edited by Team 17 It will be available on the Game Pass on console, PC and even with the xCloud cloud game. Remember that as part of a special promotion you can get three months of Xbox Game Pass for 1 euro if you are a new user in the service.

