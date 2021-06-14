Lego has detailed a third set of Super Mario Character Packs to be released in blind bags this summer.

As with previous waves, there are 10 additional enemies and items to collect, and you’ll need a bit of luck to obtain the full set with no duplicates. (Or to swap with a friend. Or eBay.)

There’s no release date or price yet for Series 3, but we’d expect these to cost the same as the last two waves (£ 3.49 / $ 4.99 / € 3.99 each) and arrive alongside the upcoming Super Luigi Starter Course on 1st August.

Series 3 will contain the following items (sadly, there’s still no Birdo):

Scuttlebug

Swoop

Parachute Bob-omb

Amp

Torpedo ted

Crowber

Galoomba

Bony beetle

1-Up Mushroom

Boo

Lego teased yet more Super Mario sets were on the way recently with an update to its Mario toy that made the plumber begin to cry out for his brother. Now that’s pester power.

The Super Mario range has been one of Lego ‘s biggest launches in years, both in terms of sales and of the number of sets on offer. At least £ 500’s worth of Super Mario Lego was available when the range launched last summer, with 16 further sets added back in January.

We may hear more about all this on 26th June, when Nintendo is due to hold its first ever announcement livestream: Lego Con.