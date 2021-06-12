The Leganes He projects what his next season will be like with turmoil and effervescence. Since a week ago he was dismounted from the fight for promotion to First division, the club is abuzz with meetings, contacts and advances to tie the multiple fronts ahead. As if it were a flood, the emergencies accumulate on the desks of the offices. The priority rules: retain players who have been part of the last squad. Then everything else.

In total there are 15 players who, between assignments and end of contract, will not continue on paper next year. But a good handful of them could still be attached to the club. At least it’s the wish of a Garitano that he has already indicated to the sports management the names that he would like to retain. There are others that Leganés himself has put on the table in addition to the coach’s evaluations. Sources close to the club avoid revealing names, but speak of about half a dozen. They could even be more. Their clues already reveal who the desired ones are.

Among them, Rubén Pérez and Bustinza, legends south of the capital and whose continuity is a priority, but difficult. On Butarque they see more feasible that of Bustinza than Ruben Perez, but neither will be easy. More to the contrary. He would also like to retain Riesgo and Diego Conde, both goalkeepers. After the confirmed departure (this yes) of Iván, Pichu, Cuéllar, the club would like to stay with his teammates at the goal without ruling out the arrival of another guardian.

But beyond these certainties, the rest of the situations orbit in the uncertainty of the first steps to plan a squad in which nothing is ruled out. Not only in continuities, but also in departures and signings. The latter, in any case, will depend on what happens with those who can stay. All this conditions the tempos of a Leganés who is already behind due to his own competitive circumstances.

The pepineros concluded their campaign a week after the rest of the Second Division and a week after a First in which are some of the objectives that you would like to test. This implies that other teams (especially those descended from First) can act with some advantage and speed with respect to a Lega that, in addition, has the added problem of its budget reduction as a handicap to add to a summer that, as usual happen to the south of the capital, it is assumed long. Almost to the last second.