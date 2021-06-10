Legal proceedings Woman convicted of EIT scam pleaded forced to obey her husband’s orders – Now ex-man accused of multiple assaults

The man and woman were convicted of submitting false documents to the European Court of Human Rights. The woman thinks the man’s beatings show that she was in a subordinate position in the plot.

European a man convicted of a fraud involving a judgment of the European Court of Human Rights (EIT) is accused of numerous assaults on his ex-wife. The ex-wife was also convicted in the Helsinki District Court of cheating on the EIT.

The woman appealed throughout the trial subordinate position. The woman thinks the charges of assault on the man now testify that she was forced to obey her husband’s orders.

The man is now charged with seven assaults, illegal threats, defamation and theft, all of which, according to the prosecutor, were against the woman.

Assault charges describe, among other things, hitting, kicking, pushing and forcibly controlling. The suspected crimes have occurred in 2019 and 2020.

The prosecutor is demanding the man’s absolute imprisonment along with other criminal cases being dealt with at the same time.

The written response of the accused to the charges is meager in content and can be summarized in two things. The man denies the crimes and with it the grounds for compensation.

Helsinki according to the district court, the couple submitted forged documents to the EIT in connection with the woman’s father’s complaint. The couple claimed that their father died in Iraq after he was not granted asylum in Finland. In fact, the father was still alive.

Due to false documents, Finland received judgment of the EIT.

Daughter and her ex-husband was convicted almost two years of absolute imprisonment for, among other things, two serious offenses and serious fraud.

Woman told the district courtthat the whole plot was machined by the men of the family. He says the same in his appeal to the Helsinki Court of Appeal. He asks the Court of Appeal to commute his sentence to parole.

The woman points out that several witnesses have said the man was more active than them in the whole matter. Even the prosecutor said the woman has been “at least partially subordinate,” the complaint states.

However, the district court has not taken this into account at all when imposing the sentence.

“Namely, the judgment of the District Court gives the impression that both defendants would in principle be equal actors, but only the more active actions of the co-defendant have resulted in a slightly more severe sanction for the co-defendant,” the woman’s appeal says.

A man’s prison sentence is a month longer than a woman’s.

Woman points out that even the lawyers in charge of the EIT did not have his telephone number, but all communications were handled by a man.

“Once my principal has been literally between a fist and a stove, my principal cannot be considered an equal actor,” a woman’s assistant, a lawyer Ionia Streng write.

The district court, according to the appeal, has not understood the dynamics of the traditional patriarchal Iraqi family.

While living in Finland, the woman’s father has accepted that the son-in-law is beating the woman for the honor of the family. It is only after returning to Iraq that the father has forbidden the son-in-law to beat the woman again.