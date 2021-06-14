Legal proceedings U.S. father and son admit to helping former Nissan leader escape in a box in Japan to Lebanon

Many people have been brought to justice for Carlos Ghosni’s escape and suspicions of financial crime. Ghosn himself is fleeing Lebanon.

American Michael Taylor and his son Peter admitted at a trial in Tokyo, the capital of Japan, on Monday that they helped the former CEO of car giant Nissan Carlos Ghosnia in 2019 to flee Japan to Lebanon hidden inside a box, news agencies say.

The United States extradited Taylor to Japan for trial in March. They were arrested in the state of Massachusetts in May last year.

Ghosn was arrested in November 2018 on suspicion of concealing revenue from Nissan and misusing company funds. After various stages, he was released on bail of $ 9 million in April 2019.

Japanese according to prosecutor Michael Taylor, 60, and another man named George-Antoine Zayek hid in December 2019 Ghosn in a large box disguised for carrying audio equipment.

The box was passed through security checks at Osaka Airport and taken by private plane to Turkey. Ghosn then fled to Lebanon, where he has family roots and where he lived as a child.

News agency AP’s according to Michael Taylor is a former soldier in the U.S. Army Special Forces. He has previously helped parents rescue abducted children, served in federal police FBI covert duties, and worked as a U.S. subcontractor in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Peter, 28, Taylor’s son, who works in the advertising industry, was involved in the operation by meeting Ghosn before the company executive was smuggled, AP says. According to Reuters, he has visited Lebanon several times and is planning an escape.

“Is any errors in what the prosecutor just read? ” asked Tokyo judge Taylor on Monday, according to news agency AFP.

The father and son replied that there is no. They face up to three years in prison.

Former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn on Monday in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

The third man who helped the escape, Zayek, has not been arrested. Ghosn, on the other hand, is fleeing Lebanon, which has no extradition agreement with Japan on wanted people. He is said to have paid at least more than a million euros to those who helped the escape.

In February a Turkish court sentenced three people to more than four years in prison for smuggling Ghosni.

The verdict was handed down to the director of the private airline MNG and two pilots involved in the operation.

In Tokyo, at least a former Nissan executive is still on trial Greg Kelly, who is accused of helping Ghosn hide his income.

Ghosnin the case has been closely followed in the media, as Ghosn was previously known as a kind of superstar in the automotive industry. In addition to Nissan, he led the French Renault and a consortium of the two automakers and Mitsubishi.

Born in Brazil, the 67-year-old Ghosni is estimated to have saved Nissan from bankruptcy at the turn of the 1990s and 2000s. He holds the citizenship of Brazil, France and Lebanon.

“Judge of Dignity, I am innocent,” Ghosn said before a Japanese court in January 2019.

In late May, Ghosn said in turn In an interview with APthat he has been the target of a blackmail campaign involving Nissan, the Japanese government and some French bodies.