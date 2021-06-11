Legal proceedings The police department was mistaken to pay more than 100,000 euros – Bribery sentences of the former deputy director of the Bear Group and the director of the equipment company were reduced in the Court of Appeal

The court found that the money came to the account of the former deputy director of the bear group slightly less than estimated by the district courts. Convictions declined slightly as a result of the long time that had elapsed since the crimes.

A group of bears The judgments of the former deputy director and the director of Finnrappel, who supplied equipment to the unit, in a large bribe case were reduced in the Helsinki Court of Appeal. Finnrappel is a security equipment company whose services have been used by the Helsinki Police Bear Group.

The case was that the duo made a mistake in the Helsinki Police Department to pay Finnrappel unduly money on the basis of false invoices.

In 2005–2012, money from additional invoicing ended up in accounts managed by the former deputy director of the bear group.

A group of bears Deputy Chief of Staff Timo Olavi Lillqvist was sentenced by the Court of Appeal to two years and three months in prison. Among other things, the long time that had elapsed since the acts was taken into account as a factor reducing the sentence, on which the idea of ​​the statute of limitations was also based.

In the councils, Lillqvist was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for, among other things, aggravated fraud, aggravated abuse of office, and breach of duty. The reason for the reading was changed in the Court of Appeal so that an outrageous bribery also became an extension of the criminal titles.

The district court found that the police department was wrong to pay more than 150,000 euros with false invoices. The amount of money transferred to Lillqvist was specified in the Court of Appeal as slightly smaller than the district estimate, but according to the Court of Appeal it was not essential for the measurement of the sentence.

Lillqvist is currently retired.

Finnrappelin manager Olli Tapio Salo, 60, for their part, was sentenced by the district to imprisonment for two years and four months, but the prison sentence was reduced by one month in the Court of Appeal.

Salo also specified that, as a continuation of previous criminal titles, aggravated bribery was taken.

His conviction also came from aggravated fraud, two aggravated tax evasions, two aggravated accounting offenses and a serious firearms offense.

Defendants explanations of the origin of the money were not valid for the Court of Appeal

However, the court held that the equipment was overpriced and in addition the money ended up in the wrong place. The court found it unbelievable the explanation that the money found to be illegal in the judgment had been transferred to the accounts on legal grounds.

“The Court of Appeal, like the district court, considers that the facts presented by Lillqvist and Salo as a basis for the identified transfers of funds to Finnrappel Oy have not been credible and thus have not had a substantial explanation for the transfer of the funds in question from Finnrappel Oy to Lillqvist.”