No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Legal proceedings Prosecutor: Men dressed in face masks and beat a minor with a baseball bat in Pikku Huopalahti

by admin_gke11ifx
June 9, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 1 min read
0
0
SHARES
4
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

City|Trials

The prosecutor is demanding the imprisonment of 15 men for the March incident.

Helsinki the district court began hearing on Wednesday morning at the end of March in Pikku Huopalahti incident.

The prosecutor is demanding punishment for 15 men primarily for aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.

According to the prosecutor, some of the men had gathered in Little Huopalahti and started to surround the 16-year-old victim, wearing face masks. The men poured this on the ground and struck it with baseball bats.

The men also beat another victim with the prosecutor by kicking him in the head and stabbing the victim in the leg.

Teon after which the men left the scene in cars.

Police stopped the men after a while and confiscated several baseball bats, two jungle knives, blade guns and a firearm from their cars.

The prosecutor is demanding imprisonment for the men.

.

RelatedPosts

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Next Post

Income tax data for the 25 richest Americans comes to light

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.