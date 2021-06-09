Legal proceedings Prosecutor: Men dressed in face masks and beat a minor with a baseball bat in Pikku Huopalahti

The prosecutor is demanding the imprisonment of 15 men for the March incident.

Helsinki the district court began hearing on Wednesday morning at the end of March in Pikku Huopalahti incident.

The prosecutor is demanding punishment for 15 men primarily for aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.

According to the prosecutor, some of the men had gathered in Little Huopalahti and started to surround the 16-year-old victim, wearing face masks. The men poured this on the ground and struck it with baseball bats.

The men also beat another victim with the prosecutor by kicking him in the head and stabbing the victim in the leg.

Teon after which the men left the scene in cars.

Police stopped the men after a while and confiscated several baseball bats, two jungle knives, blade guns and a firearm from their cars.

