Legal proceedings Football coach sentenced to probation for sexual abuse in Hyvinkää, victim undermines coach

According to the district court, the relationship between the coach and the victim would not have arisen if the coach had not exceeded the limits of suitability and allowed the events to develop into a sexual relationship.

Eastern Uusimaa the district court convicted the former football coach of sexual abuse that occurred from July to December 2018.

The victim had been one of the man’s coaches, and the court sentenced the man to eight months’ probation.

Legal considered that the coach took advantage of his position and persuaded the minor to engage in sexual acts that materially violated his or her right to self-determination.

The court found that the minor victim was under the control and supervision of the coach and in a subordinate relationship with him.

“The defendant had coached the football team in which the plaintiff had played. A relationship of affection had developed between the defendant and the plaintiff, which from July 2018 to December 2018 had also included sexual intercourse in different apartments, ”the right writes in a public statement.

Coach denied that he had taken advantage of his position.

However, in the judgment, the district court held that a relationship between the coach and the victim could not have arisen if the defendant, in his capacity as coach, had exceeded the limits of suitability and allowed the events to develop into a sexual relationship as well.

The court also takes into account the large age difference between individuals.

“In these circumstances, the defendant and the plaintiff have not been on an equal footing at the beginning of their sexual relationship, but the defendant shall be deemed to have induced the plaintiff to engage in sexual acts in the manner referred to in the said Act,” the law continues in the public statement.

Well The Finnish Football Association has stated that it forwarded the suspicion of misuse to the police and the Finnish Football Association as soon as the suspicion came to the club’s attention.

According to Helsingin Sanomat, the man coached young girls in the company. The club terminated the man’s employment contract and he no longer coaches in the club.