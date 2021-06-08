Four months after its promulgation, federal judge Alfredo López today ordered the National State to suspend the application of the Law of Voluntary Interruption of Pregnancy (IVE) considering that it violates the “integral protection of life from conception.”

The Minister of Women, Gender and Diversity, Elizabeth Gómez Alcorta, announced that the government will appeal the decision. He said that the abortion law “is not only a legitimate norm” but that “it also has an unobjectionable conventional solidity.”

By giving rise to a precautionary measure, the Mar del Plata judge ordered not only the suspension of Law 27,610, but also also of the Protocol for the comprehensive care of people with the right to legal interruption of pregnancy, which was approved at the end of 2019 by the Executive Power.

The national State will appeal the decision of Judge Alfredo Eugenio López that makes room for the precautionary measure that suspends the application of the IVE Law, with the certainty that it is not only a democratically legitimate norm but also has an unobjectionable conventional solidity. – Eli Gomez Alcorta (@EliGAlcorta) June 7, 2021

The appeal was presented by the lawyer Héctor Adolfo Seri, who in the 1990s he was the first candidate for provincial deputy by the right-wing Movement for Dignity and Independence (Modin) party, led by the carapintada Aldo Rico.

It fell to Federal Court No. 4 headed by López, after in the first instance the Juvenile Criminal Responsibility Court No. 2 of Mar del Plata, where it had been originally presented, excused itself from intervening in the case and declined jurisdiction.

Seri stated that the law “would go in the opposite direction to the international obligations assumed by the Argentine State by virtue of the comprehensive protection of the right to life from conception,” and requested a precautionary measure in order to order the suspension of resolution 1 / 2019 “be careful to be at stake the right to life of unborn children”.

López highlighted in his ruling, in principle, his “condition of Catholic and respectful of human life is not an obstacle to intervention” in the case, and asked the National State to suspend the law, all protocols and related resolutions “Until the substantive issue is resolved.” This is: if the law is constitutional or not.

For the judge, the precautionary measure “cannot be confused under any point of view with the substantive issue.” He argued that he waits for a “deep and thorough” analysis to confirm whether the questioned law passes “The constitutionality test”.

“Upon this instance, it must be confirmed that the law in question passes the constitutionality test, that is, not incongruous Regarding the constitutional block composed of the Magna Carta with its reform of 1994, as well as with the International Treaties incorporated into it by virtue of art. 75 inc. 22 of the National Constitution, particularly with the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) and the American Convention on Human Rights -Pact of San José de Costa Rica- which are part of the aforementioned constitutional block and with which it cannot collide no lower standard “, indicates the resolution.

López allowed the appeal of Seri, who is represented by the lawyer Mauro D’Ipólito Blancat, which includes the inapplicability of law 27,610 and with it resolution 1/2019 of the Ministry of Health of the Nation that officiates – indicates – as “A guide to health teams to comply with the interruption of pregnancy contemplated in the Argentine legal framework.”

He argued that the precautionary measure is appropriate because the law and protocol “affect and endanger the life, dignity and right of the unborn child, as well as that of its pregnant mother.

In addition, the judge from Mar del Plata justifies the speed it gave to the process in “the danger of the delay that is configured because an imponderable number of girls and boys to be born may suffer their death from this moment and the final sentence issued in this action will not be able to remedy their situation by virtue of the time elapsed in the substantiation of the present case, that is to say, the danger is configured because the rights invoked by the plaintiff could be frustrated by the passage of time “.

To argue his decision, emphasizing jurisdiction, he recalled a 1980 Supreme Court ruling that held that “life is the first right of the human person which is recognized and guaranteed by the National Constitution ”.

But that ruling had nothing to do with the abortion, but referred to the request of some parents for a kidney transplant to be authorized from a younger daughter to another son of the couple.

The local INADI delegation rejected López’s ruling, while the Minister of Women, Gender and Diversity, Elizabeth Gómez Alcorta, announced on her Twitter account that the National State will appeal the decision.

For the official, the IVE “is not only a democratically legitimate norm” but “also has a unobjectionable conventional solidity“.

DB