The wonderful rescue of the dog Arnia: her transformation has moved the web

The protagonist of this story is a poor little dog named Hive, found in serious conditions inside a garage, together with other dogs, by the wonderful volunteers of the association Howl of A Dog.

Credit: Howl Of A Dog

When the rescuers arrived on the scene, they found the puppy emaciated, anemic and completely dehydrated. He needed their help urgently.

Right from the start, the boys noticed that he also had muscle spasms and was suffering from giardiasis, a small intestine infection caused by a parasite called Giardia lamblia.

Arnia lay, together with other dogs in his same condition, in a dilapidated garage, on a pile of clay tiles.

Despite her condition, the little dog tried to fight with all her might, just like one true warrior. When he saw the volunteers, he didn’t react in any way. She didn’t show aggression, perhaps because she knew they were hers only possibility to survive that hell.

Credit: Howl Of A Dog

After the visit, the rescuers found that he was about 2-3 years old and that he was severely under weight for a dog of his size. For a long time, she was subjected to all the necessary treatments and care and finally returned to play and move freely.

The transformation of Arnia

Today this little furry was running around the garden, finally recovering all those years as a puppy she lost due to cruelty of human beings.

Arnia is a completely different dog, transformed. And this only thanks to the patience and love of the wonderful volunteers of the Howl of A Dog.

She is still a little shy, but she is learning to to trust in his saviors and to live life like a “normal dog”. The boys also looked after the other dogs who lived with her in that garage.

Credit: Howl Of A Dog

As soon as it is ready, Arnia will be able to look for her forever home and finally have it the happy ending it deserves!