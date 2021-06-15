The sensation team of the Championship in the 2019-2020 season it maintained its extraordinary evolution the following year and under the guidance of Marcelo bielsaThe newly promoted finished ninth in the Premier League itself, with a player base that flourished since the arrival of the Argentine strategist.
Such was the growth of these players from the silver category of England, that some even sneaked into the Euro 2021, in one of the most significant developments in recent times.
Below we recall who are those players who meet their European national teams, whose careers changed for the better with the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa.
The Leeds left-back arrived in England in 2017 and was a pillar in the team’s growth. He has played absolutely everything and of course secured his place in the Euro thanks to the epic qualification of North Macedonia, where he is a starter.
One of the most important growths that the Leeds squad had was that of Liam cooper, the center-back who has been with the team since 2014 and has accumulated more than 220 games for the English team.
Irreplaceable Captain of the Leeds United, undisputed starter and now a key player for Scotland in Euro 2020.
The forward of the Leeds is one of the great revelations of the season and his performances in the Premier League they earned him a place in the Wales national team.
He joined Marcelo Bielsa’s team in January 2018 and although he is not the undisputed starter, he is an important piece.
The midfielder of Leeds United Since 2017 he has also been one of the great revelations, this time in the Polish national team, because at 31 he once again won his place and is a starter at this start of the season. Euro 2020.
Robin koch He is not a player who has grown up with the Leeds, because in August 2020, the newly promoted to the Premier League disbursed 13 million euros to Freiburg for the services of the German central.
His good performance in England made Joachim Low summon him for Euro 2020 and although he is not aiming to start, at 24 years old it is already an achievement to be in the Teutonic team.
The Spanish central was also one of the great incorporations of the Leeds United for the 2020-2021 season from the Real society for 20 million euros.
He was summoned by Luis Enrique to compete in the lower zone and although he started as a substitute, he is one of those spoiled by the Spanish coach.
Probably the best story is that of Kalvin phillips, the Leeds United youth squad, who at just 25 years old is already a pillar of the English team under the command of Garreth southgate and commands the midfield of his club from the Championship.
With more than 200 games with his club and a sea of praise in his debut within the Euro, Kalvin phillips is the greatest pride of the Leeds United.
