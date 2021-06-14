The yellow-violet announce the new James shirt, which returns to the one he had in Miami. Nostalgia has little to do with it …

In the end, he succeeded. Two years late, LeBron James changes numbers and will drop 23 next season to become the new Lakers’ number 6. A marketing choice, first of all, but also the return to the number he had in the 4 years of “college” in Miami. A decision made official by the Lakers themselves, with a post on social media relaunched by LeBron himself.

because 6 – 6 for LeBron is the number of Julius Erving, one of his idols. James has been wearing the 23 since high school, ever since he first appeared on the big NBA stage. When he left Cleveland for Miami in 2010, he had to change his jersey because the Heat had withdrawn the 23 in honor of Michael Jordan, in a tribute to His Airness that was to be taken over by almost all the other NBA franchises and that instead only the Heat decided. to do. James had to choose another number, so he decided to pay homage to Dr. J, a player to whom LeBron feels he owes a lot in terms of the spectacularity of his game. The legend who in 2004 awarded him the Rookie of the Year award, the first recognition won by King James in his long NBA career. Upon returning to Cleveland in 2014, LeBron had decided to recover on 23, using the 6 in his training shirt. When he joined the Lakers in 2018, James let the fans on social media decide which number he would wear: fans said 23 and in his first year at the Lakers, 2018-19, LeBron decided to follow their advice.

the change failed – The first season of yellow-violet 23 did not go very well. When in June 2019 the Lakers took on Anthony Davis (who shares the same agent as LeBron and who was filming Space Jam: New Legends with him), a star who in his 7-year career in New Orleans had always worn the 23, James decided to welcome the new teammate by paying homage to his jersey number. The two also organized an unofficial ceremony for the transfer of “ownership” of the 23 of the Lakers, immortalized in a shot finished on social media. Except that NBA and sponsors got in the way: there is a very specific procedure for jersey changes, and if it does not come, there is a need for a special authorization that the league grants only after having heard the sponsor. Such a sudden change of LeBron’s shirt would have caused economic damage of tens of millions of dollars, considering the losses for the Lakers’ jerseys with 23 (which continues to be in first place in all sales charts) already printed and which would be go unsold. And the new ones that should have been printed. Nothing came of it: LeBron kept 23 in the game and 6 in training, Davis fell back on 3, the first number he wore in high school. And the change was not made even before this season, with a pandemic and bubble slowing down these procedures.

space jam – Everything is different this season. LeBron filled in the necessary forms in time, the sponsor was able to move in advance and print the new yellow-violet jerseys with the number 6. And the announcement arrived in time for the launch of Space Jam: New Legends, arriving in US theaters on July 16 (in Italy we will see it on September 23), the film in which LeBron invests part of his legacy, of his path to become an icon far beyond the field. In the film, in the final match that James plays with Bugs Bunny and the rest of the Looney Tunes, LeBron wears the number 6. A marketing move, indeed. A move that will be good for the entire NBA, with the Lakers number 6 shirt already a candidate to jump to the top of the first sales charts. A move that however does not include the change of Davis’s jersey: he will remain with 3, the number with which he won the ring. And the 23 of the Lakers will remain free, waiting for a new owner …

June 14, 2021 (change June 14, 2021 | 22:23)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.

