To no longer depend on public transport, today exclusively for “essentials” and still risky, many decide learn to drive. Take out the record it is possible, despite the pandemic. But you have to approve exams that require preparation.

Have a National Driver’s License current is mandatory for anyone who intends to drive a vehicle on the streets and roads of the entire country.

This document is granted only to adults (or minors authorized from 16 years) who take a road safety education course and manage to pass three evaluations:

Psychophysical examination . Vision, hearing and psychological tests, among others.

. Vision, hearing and psychological tests, among others. Theoric exam . You ask about driving rules, traffic signs, civic ethics and other aspects.

. You ask about driving rules, traffic signs, civic ethics and other aspects. Practical test. Sitting behind the wheel of a car, and under the gaze of an evaluator, the candidate must overcome driving challenges on a track.

The psychophysical evaluation does not require preparation, but the theoretical and practical ones do. And there are different ways to acquire the necessary skills and knowledge, with miscellaneous costs.

With protocols in accordance with the time, driving classes continue to be given in a pandemic. Photo: Guillermo Rodríguez Adami / Archive.

1. How and where to do the theoretical course on Road Safety Education

This course provides all the knowledge and the study materials to be able to answer well the questions of the theoretical exam. It can be done for free or at an academy.

The free course alternative

There is National Course of Digital Road Education, free and 100% online, which provides a valid certificate to be able to perform. You enter from here.

But beware: it does not work at all municipalities and jurisdictions. You have to check where the registration is going to be taken, since some do not accept it.

In the City of Buenos Aires, for example, It’s not valid the National Course. The Buenos Aires Government offers its own free course, which is now also 100% virtual, with classes live.

To the start the process to get the licensefrom here), you will receive an email with the link to be able to register for one of the times available each day.

The alternative of the academies

There are also “driving schools” private that offer the compulsory Driver Education course, dictated live by Zoom or related platforms. The academies enabled in the City you can consult here.

These courses are paid. As revealed Clarion, the academies are charging it between $ 2,000 and $ 3,600. Although they give 25% discounts or 30% for those who also hire the pilot.



The meaning of each traffic sign is one of the key points of the Road Safety course. Photo: Maxi Failla / Archive.

What to study

In the Capital, it is required read the Driver’s Manual (download here). And it is convenient to study the more than 1,800 exam questions possible, with their correct answers (they come down here).

What complement, it is also recommended to consult:

The National Traffic Law 24,449

24,449 The Transit Code porteño (law 2,148)

porteño (law 2,148) The Offenses Code porteño (law 451)

porteño (law 451) The regulations on VTV (the 2,265)

2. Where to learn to drive and how much the practical courses cost

Learning to drive requires a vehicle and someone who can sit next to to teach how to use it and correct mistakes while practicing.

But that cannot be done anywhere or in any way. There are two great options to practice, with different costs.



There are specially designed tracks for learning to drive. Photo: Andrés D’Elía / Archive

Learn with a common car, On a track

An acquaintance (family member, friend) or private teacher lends his car and takes it to a enabled place to teach the learner to drive it there.

In Capital, the only space enabled to practice driving with a common vehicle is the Drivers Learning Track of Av. Cnel. Roca at 5452, in the neighborhood of Villa Riachuelo.

Since April, to use that space you have to take a turn in advance from this web. Each shift lasts 45 minutes and costs $ 105 (or $ 90 if you go with an academy).

Learn with a special car, on the track or in transit

Take classes in a driving academy has the advantage of being able to practice on the track or on the actual transit, aboard cars with double command and special insurance.

In these vehicles the instructor, on the passenger side, can also brake and activate the clutchTo avoid claims if the apprentice fails.

The teaching of driving on public roads has existed for a long time, but just this year it was fully authorized in Capital, with exceptions (For example, you cannot learn in blocks with schools, hospitals and police stations).



Academy cars are increasingly seen in neighborhoods and training tracks. Photo: Andrés D’Elía / Archive.

In various “driving schools” enabled, in Capital, the most common is that they charge between $ 900 and $ 1,600 for each practical class in transit, depending on how many lessons are contracted and the duration of each one.

For example, according to promotions visible online this Thursday, June 10:

In Routes (Palermo branch) . They offer 6 practical classes in transit at $ 6,960 and 8 classes to $ 8,340 , each half an hour. And, adding the theoretical course, there are packages of 10 classes for $ 9,500 and 16 classes for $ 13,800 , all in cash. More data, here.

. They offer 6 practical classes in transit at $ 6,960 and to , each half an hour. And, adding the theoretical course, there are packages of 10 classes for $ 9,500 and for , all in cash. More data, here. In Driver’s (suc. Caballito) . Offer 8 classes half an hour by special car for $ 12,580 Y 16 lessons for $ 22,290 (or $ 24,220 when adding the theoretical course), with the chance to pay in 3 installments without interest with a card. More data, here.

. Offer half an hour by special car for Y lessons for $ 22,290 (or when adding the theoretical course), with the chance to pay in 3 installments without interest with a card. More data, here. In Raúl (Parque Patricios) . With theoretical course included, they offer 6 classes half hour practice per $ 10,000 , 10 for $ 13,500 and fifteen for $ 18,000 , all for cash payment. More data, here.

. With theoretical course included, they offer half hour practice per , 10 for $ 13,500 and for , all for cash payment. More data, here. In Double Command (Villa Urquiza). With classes of 50 minutes, offer packages of 5 classes practices by $ 7,000 and of 10 classes for $ 14,000. More data, here.

The Automobile Club Argentino (ACA), meanwhile, promotes a course with theory and 10 classes practices of 25 minutes each. It is done in a own track with dual command cars.

The ACA course costs $ 6,890 for the partners of the entity and their families, and $ 11,960 for any other interested party. More data, here.



Zigzagging avoiding cones, one of the inevitable tests of the exam. Photo: Andrés D’Elía

Rent a car to go to perform

Those who do not have their own car will need someone to lend yours to take the practical test. And that someone drive the vehicle to the track, and take it away later.

Many academies They offer this service to their students, who ask for it in order to perform in the same car with which they learned to drive and park. Some charge it $ 1,500 or $ 2,500.

3. How is the theoretical exam

In the City of Buenos Aires, the theoretical exam consists of 30 questions with multiple options (multiple choice). You have to answer them on a PC in 40 minutes at most.

Whether fail, It can perform again within five business days. And, before a third “bochazo”, you will have to start (and pay) the process again.



The parking test, always one of the most difficult. Photo: Gerardo Dell’Oro / Archive

To get to the instance of the theoretical exam, first you have to:

Find out and start the process, from this site

Take a turn to go perform

Pay a $ 1,500 fee

Obtain the National Certificate of Traffic History (CENAT), which is worth $ 500

Complete the theoretical course on Road Safety Education

Show up on the day of the shift at the chosen venue and approve the psychophysical review

4. How is the practical test

Only when the theoretical exam was approved, you can take the pilot.

At the Roca headquarters of the Buenos Aires Government, everything is done the same day. But if the theoretician surrendered in another venue, it will be necessary to take a turn to give the practical in another next date.

Due to the pandemic, both the theoretical and the practical are taken under a protocol which includes a maximum of people per classroom, the disinfection of each PC after each test and that the evaluators do not enter the cars on the track, as was usual.



Two years ago, the practical evaluations began to be filmed. Photo: Rolando Andrade Stracuzzi / Archive.

The practical evaluation, which added difficulty in 2019 as well as the theoretical one, is now filmed and assesses the following skills:

Parking lot . Locate the car in a certain space in only three maneuvers . There are up to two opportunities to achieve this.

. Locate the car in a certain space in only . There are up to two opportunities to achieve this. Clutch retention . Stopping on a hill and moving again without the car backing up or turning off the engine.

. Stopping on a hill and moving again without the car backing up or turning off the engine. Reverse . Reverse driving control and fluidity are tested, looking only through the rear-view mirrors.

. Reverse driving control and fluidity are tested, looking only through the rear-view mirrors. Zigzag feed . You have to cross a road with cones smoothly, without knocking them down.

. You have to cross a road with cones smoothly, without knocking them down. U turns. They ask to maneuver in confined spaces.

They also control that the applicant does not invade the bicycle lanes on his exam route, that he passes through roundabouts and railroad crossings as it is due, and that it manages to maintain the control of the car in descent.

