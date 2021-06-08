Hardly any tourists came to Venice for months. Now the city is experiencing a new start, but Venice does not seem to have taken much from the pandemic.

Venice – Venice has also been hit by the corona pandemic in recent months. For months there was no tourism in the Italian city. Now the tourists are coming back to the city and even the first cruise ship in 17 months has docked in Venice. But both the cruise ships in the lagoon and a possible renewed mass tourism cause discussion.

Restart after the corona pandemic: the first cruise ship leaves Venice after 17 months

Last year it was hardly possible for tourists to visit Venice due to the corona virus. Empty streets, no hustle and bustle in front of tourist attractions and empty gondolas. On Saturday, despite protests, a cruise ship with the “MSC Orchestra” left Venice again after more than a year. It even got international celebrities like singer Mick Jagger and actress Tilda Swinton on the scene. In addition to locals, they had expressed their protest against the traffic of large ships in the lagoon.

Susanne Kunz-Saponaro, city guide in Venice, explains to the mirrorthat this topic must be viewed in a more differentiated manner. In 2017, six percent of the Venetian population took part in the “No Grandi Navi” referendum. This shows that few Venetians hold this opinion. “Hardly anything will change about that, even if Mick Jagger, who incidentally does not live in Venice, thinks differently about it,” argues the city guide. Many families would make money from the cruise lines. “Who supports them? Mick Jagger? ”In your opinion, an environmentally friendly solution“ that is also beneficial to the Venetians ”would be important.

Corona: has Venice learned from the pandemic?

When asked whether Venice has learned from the pandemic, the city guide answers with a resounding no. For Kunz-Saponaro, Venice “left the months of the pandemic unused to develop ideas for the time after Covid or even a concept for ecological tourism.” It was not even possible to develop a model for how museums, for example, will sell tickets in the future without chaos can, so the city guide. “Even though there are few guests, queues form. What if more people come back? ”It is clear to her that it will be even worse than it already was. But for nice weather it doesn’t necessarily have to go to Italy. Next week, an omega high will bring summer temperatures to Germany. (jsch)

