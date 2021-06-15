The Emirates Foundation for School Education has finally approved the schedules for the make-up exams, which will start on the 20th of this month, for students in grades four to twelve in public and private schools, which will be performed by students who are absent with an excuse, or who have encountered technical malfunctions during the examinations at the end of the third semester , adding that the targeted students are those who missed the end of the third semester exam with an acceptable excuse, as well as those who faced technical problems during the application of the final exams.

The Foundation stated that the compensatory exams that the students of grades four to eleven will take virtually from their homes, while students of the twelfth grade in the subjects of group (A) will take them electronically by attending schools, noting that the “twelfth” students from private schools will, They apply to take the make-up exams in the same examination committees in which they took the exams at the end of the third semester.

Examinations for all stages start from June 20 to 24 for all tracks, with the exception of the applied track, in which registered students finish the exam on the 23rd of the same month, and the compensatory exam is aimed at students who missed the end of the school year exam with an acceptable excuse, and who encountered technical problems during their examination.

The exam is applied to students from the fourth to the eleventh electronically from home, provided that it is in attendance in schools for the twelfth students, provided that the tests are limited to the subjects of group (A).

The Foundation stressed the prohibition of using the calculator for students in grades four to eight during the make-up exam, and it is allowed for students of the third session, calling on students of the twelfth grade to bring their computer to school to take the exam.

On the first day of the exam, the twelfth students will perform mathematics and social studies, at the rate of an hour and a half for each subject, provided that the exam begins at nine in the morning and ends at twelve thirty. On the second day, students examine the Arabic language and health sciences, while elite students perform Arabic language test only.

On June 22, students will test physics and Islamic education, then English on June 23, chemistry on June 24, and chemistry or biology for general students.



