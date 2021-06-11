A number of scientists announced the discovery of a new family of dinosaurs, one of the largest species discovered in the world, more than ten years after the shepherds discovered animal bones for the first time.

A new research paper revealed that the dinosaur, a sauropod, lived in the Cretaceous period between 92 million and 96 million years, when Australia was connected to Antarctica, according to the Russian Sputnik agency.

The height of the dinosaur is between five and six and a half meters, while its length ranges between 25 and 30 meters, which means that it is the length of a basketball court and the height of a two-story building, according to paleontologists’ estimates.

The newly discovered species is the largest dinosaur species ever discovered in Australia and one of the five largest discovered species in the world, which also includes titanosaurs, which were discovered in South America.

For his part, Scott Hocknell, curator of the Queensland Museum and paleontologist, “These discoveries are just the tip of the iceberg,” according to the seventh day.

Huknell said samples of larger dinosaurs still had not been discovered, because the plant-eating sauropods were generally prey to large theropod dinosaurs.