Warner brothers released a teaser for his new animated movie: DC League of Super Pets, where it is shown Krypto the superdog as he flies in to reveal the film’s title, featuring the iconic theme of Superman background.

The teaser also allows us to see the actors who will participate in the film by providing their voices for the characters. Among the stars we can see the Mexican actor, Diego Luna; to the comedian, Kevin hart; to the very Keanu reeves already Dwayne johnson who will give voice to Krypto.

What we know so far about DC League of Super Pets

The film will be based on the ‘Legion of Super Pets‘, a team of superpowered animals led by Krypto the superdog who shares most of his powers with his owner, Superman. Among its members is Streaky the supercat, Beppo the super monkey, Comet the superhorse and of course, the Bati Cow.

Unfortunately for Bati Cow, it seems that the bat mascot that will be part of the team in the film will be Ace the bat hound since the teaser confirms that this will be interpreted by Kevin hart. At the moment we do not know which characters the other actors will play or which team members will be in the film, but perhaps we will have more news from them soon.

The person in charge of directing ‘DC League of Super Pets’ will be Jared stern and this will be his first mega production as a director, as he had developed more as a screenwriter. However, this will not be his first time with the superhero theme as he worked as one of the writers of the film. Lego batman.

The animation of the film will be the responsibility of the studio Animal Logic, who have worked in The Big Lego Movie and its sequel, as well as the Oscar winner, Happy feet and recently in the animated parts of Peter Rabbit.

