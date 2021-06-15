POLITICAL ELECTORAL POLLS TODAY, 15 JUNE 2021

POLITICAL ELECTORAL POLLS TODAY – The League still falls in consensus and the Brothers of Italy is now one step away from becoming the first Italian party: this is what emerges from the latest political electoral polls prepared by Swg for the TgLa7.

According to the surveys, in fact, the Carroccio loses half a percentage and falls below 21%, precisely to 20.9 percent. On the other hand, Fratelli d’Italia still rises, gaining 0.3 percent this week, reaching only half a percentage point from Matteo Salvini’s party.

The Democratic Party drops from 19.2% last week to 19%, while the 5 Star Movement earns 0.3% and reaches 16.2%.

Cala Forza Italia, which loses 0.1 percent, a result that brings Silvio Berlusconi’s party to 6.8%, while the action of Carlo Calenda is stable at 3.4%.

Sinistra Italiana drops from 2.3 per cent to 2.6%, while, among the other minor parties, Italia Viva returns to 2 per cent, losing 0.1% in 7 days.

How are surveys done?

The electoral and political polls are carried out by opinion polling societies respecting very specific scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analyzed. In the case of polls on voting intentions for parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the Italian population of age, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls.

This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible. Usually a political-electoral poll is considered reliable if the indicated margin of error is 3 percent with a 95 percent confidence interval. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that is the greatest difficulty for pollsters. Interviews for political electoral polls are usually conducted with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion polling companies rely on specialized companies.

