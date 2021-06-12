A number of leading Russian universities, due to the situation with the spread of COVID-19 and the decree of the mayor of Moscow declaring non-working days from June 15 to 19, decided to transfer exam sessions and certification to online.

According to the order of the rector of Moscow State University, Viktor Sadovnichy, the university will switch the session and final certification to remote mode from June 13.

“To carry out from June 13 all events within the framework of the spring-summer examination session and state final certification of 2020-2021 exclusively using e-learning and distance learning technologies,” the rector’s order, published on Saturday and published in the VC of the Moscow State University Student Council, says.

Sadovnichy also signed an order on the establishment of non-working days from June 14 to June 19 inclusively at the university “with the preservation of wages for the workers.” Only those employees of Moscow State University can continue to work these days, “whose activities are critically important for ensuring the functioning of Moscow University with strict observance of measures to prevent COVID-19.”

The National Research University Higher School of Economics decided to conduct part of the exams online. website university.

Also, starting next week, the university will partially return to remote mode in order to reduce risks for students and employees, since “the last two weeks at HSE there has been an increase in the incidence of coronavirus, and the next week in Moscow has been declared non-working”.

It is noted that those classes and exams that are difficult to conduct remotely will be held in classrooms, but subject to restrictive measures. Large classrooms can accommodate no more than 50 people (preferably no more than 30), students and staff must observe the mask mode and social distance, the publication says.

At the Moscow State Technical University (MSTU) named after Bauman, it was decided to transfer the session to the remote format and state final certification. The order of the rector Anatoly Alexandrov is valid from June 15 to June 19, “the further form of MSTU work will be known by the end of next week.”

According to posted on website MSTU decision, debts can be handed over remotely, but the commissions will be held only in person.

At the same time, the admission campaign begins according to the plan on June 19 in a remote format.

In addition, the university transfers 30% of unvaccinated employees to “remote work”, “except for cases when the presence of an employee at the workplace is critical.”

Earlier on June 12, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that the situation with the spread of coronavirus infection in Moscow over the past week has deteriorated sharply.

In this regard, he signed a decree on non-working days from 15 to 19 June. The city authorities recommended employers to transfer at least 30% of employees who have not been vaccinated against coronavirus to a remote mode of work from June 13.

In addition, from June 13 to June 20, the work of children’s rooms, food courts in shopping centers and other similar organizations will be temporarily suspended in the capital. In addition, the capital’s playgrounds and playgrounds in city parks and natural areas will be closed from June 13 to June 20.

In Russia, since January 18, a large-scale vaccination of the population against coronavirus infection has been taking place. The vaccination is given free of charge to everyone.

Currently, four vaccines against COVID-19 have been registered in Russia: Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona, KoviVak and Sputnik Light.

All relevant information on the situation with the coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.