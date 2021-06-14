Automotive and mobility at the center of the Italy-France Forum, organized by Confindustria and Medef. The transalpine finance minister also took part in the event Bruno Le Maire who took the opportunity to address flattering words to Ferrari, regretting that the Prancing Horse brand was not part of the merger agreement between FCA and PSA that led to the birth of Stellantis.

“I’m sorry that the Ferrari did not participate in this merger: it has magnificent models and it is a pity that it did not fall into this area. I understand that the Italians wanted to keep it “ Le Maire explained. The owner of the French economic department then underlined the goodness of the merger and the importance of the birth of Stellantis: “The merger between PSA and Fiat Chrysler was one of the most beautiful mergers in the world. Stellantis will need to accelerate investments, to reorganize them for the transition to the electric motor. We want to help the group to reorganize the productions, which have too often been relocated. “