Russians can partially offset the costs of recovering from the postponed COVID-19 with the help of a tax deduction. It will be available in 2022. The way to get the deduction in a conversation with Sputnik radio was revealed by the lawyer of Taxadvisor Viktor Andreev.

He noted that in 2022, Russians will have the opportunity to issue a deduction for fitness and recreation activities for 2021. “It is necessary that the organization in which you are provided with services was included in a special register, which will be dealt with by the Ministry of Sports,” the expert said.

In addition, a tax deduction can be obtained for medical services and the purchase of drugs. This list also includes spa treatment. To draw up a deduction, Russians will need to provide the necessary documents for obtaining the relevant services.

Earlier, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Chuchalin named ways to combat postcoid syndrome. He recommended those who had been ill to come to their senses in sanatoriums with traditional relaxing and supportive procedures: baths, massage, physiotherapy exercises.