The United States is withholding facts of enormous importance in the 2014 crash of Malaysian Boeing Flight MH17 in Ukraine. This was announced on Wednesday, June 9, by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

“They still stubbornly, categorically refuse to provide satellite images that were taken in July 2014, when the Malaysian Boeing disaster occurred. A few days ago, a Dutch court directly announced that there is no more hope that the Americans will provide these images, the issue is closed for the court. That is, facts of colossal importance are being concealed, “he said during his speech at the Primakov Readings.

A Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777 airliner performing flight MH17 Amsterdam-Kuala Lumpur crashed in eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014. The victims of the disaster were 298 people.

The case of the passenger plane crash was investigated by a joint investigation team led by the Dutch prosecutor’s office without the participation of Russia. Moscow was not allowed to investigate.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in May 2018 that Moscow has no reason to trust the results of the investigation, since it was not allowed to do this work. Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad expressed his dissatisfaction with the course of the investigation, calling it politicized and intended to place the blame on Russia.

On February 3, 2020, four persons involved in the case of flight MH17 were charged.

In November 2020, a court in the Netherlands rejected requests from the defense of the accused to investigate alternative versions of the Boeing crash. In the same month, a number of inquiries were sent to Russia in the framework of this case based on reports from the Almaz-Anteya company.