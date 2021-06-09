Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday, June 9, that the Russian Federation does not seek to escape from the system, which relies on the dollar.

“We do not seek to escape from the system that exists now and which to a decisive extent relies on the dollar,” the minister said during his speech at the Primakov Readings forum.

Lavrov clarified that the problem in this case is that the United States “does not realize its responsibility as the issuing country of the main reserve currency, or it does, but grossly abuse its role.”

He also noted that in this situation there is “a series of hysteria, when everyone was convinced” that the American currency can be used for political purposes. According to Lavrov, this is unreliable.

“Therefore, while continuing to strive to ensure that universal multilateralism is respected by all, we are thinking about what to do if our colleagues show new aspirations to dictate, punish, and use the levers of international financial settlements for this,” the Russian Foreign Minister added.

Earlier, on June 3, the Ministry of Finance decided to zero the dollar’s share in the structure of the National Welfare Fund (NWF). The head of the department, Anton Siluanov, noted on June 4 that this initiative was justified, since there is currently an increase in sanctions threats against Russia from the United States.

On the same day, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the Russian side does not want to get rid of the dollar as a reserve currency or a universal means of payment. At the same time, he pointed out that Washington’s actions are detrimental to the US dollar as the world’s reserve currency.

On June 5, the head of the Accounts Chamber, Alexei Kudrin, noted that citizens of the Russian Federation will continue to be able to freely use the dollar both for settlements and for keeping personal savings.