Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday, June 9, that Moscow has no overestimated expectations or illusions about the upcoming meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and American leader Joe Biden, which will be held in Geneva.

According to Lavrov, the very fact of the meeting between Putin and Biden is important. The minister stressed that Moscow is ready for an honest conversation.

Earlier, on June 8, White House spokesman Jen Psaki announced that Biden and her team are preparing for their first overseas tour, as well as for a meeting with Putin. In preparation, she said, the American leader draws on decades of experience.

On Tuesday, the aide to the President of the Russian Federation Yuri Ushakov said that the program of the upcoming summit of the two leaders was being prepared at the moment.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov also said that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov could take part in the meeting of heads of state.

At the same time, it became known on June 9 that the United States Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan will take part in the upcoming Putin-Biden summit.

A day earlier, a member of the international committee of the Federation Council, Sergei Tsekov, commenting on the upcoming meeting between Putin and Biden, said that the United States is unlikely to be able to speak with Russia from a position of strength.

Tsekov noted that a conversation with Russia from a position of strength would be futile for the United States, and a dialogue can only be built on an equal footing.

The Biden-Putin meeting is scheduled for June 16 in Geneva and will be the first personal meeting of leaders since the inauguration of an American as president of the United States. At the same time, for the Russian president, a trip to Geneva will be the first foreign visit since January 2020.