Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov declared the unacceptability of Ukraine’s attempts to revise the Minsk agreements during a telephone conversation with his colleagues from France and Germany Jean-Yves Le Drian and Heiko Maas. This is reported on website departments.

“Lavrov stressed the unacceptability of Kiev’s attempts to revise the Package of Measures, as well as the decisions of the Normandy summit in December 2019 in Paris,” they said. In addition, the Russian minister pointed out the lack of reaction on the part of Western colleagues to the statements of the Ukrainian side, which contradict the existing agreements.

During the conversation, the ministers discussed the prospects for resolving the conflict in Donbass following a video conference of political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy format countries, which took place on 26 May. “There was no alternative to the Minsk agreements and the need for all parties to fulfill their obligations,” the message says.

On June 4, the intelligence of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) recorded the pulling of Ukrainian military equipment into the settlements of Donbass near the demarcation line. It was noted that this contradicts the third clause of the armistice agreement, according to which the withdrawal of troops must be ensured, as well as the Minsk agreements directly.