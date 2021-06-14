ofChristina Denk shut down

Traveling in summer: That just seems to be within reach. But Karl Lauterbach sees clear guidelines for holidays – also for his own.

Berlin – summer vacation this year: This is what many are currently dreaming of. Numerous countries allow entry already and on Mallorca is even said to be a party vacation to be possible. However, Karl Lauterbach sees a clear limit when it comes to holidays in times of coronavirus. He only leaves with his family as soon as “the entire family has been completely vaccinated,” he explains in an interview with world. “I would also recommend that to other citizens,” says the epidemiologist. In the summer he should go to France.

And how big is the risk on vacation? “If you go to a region fully vaccinated and the incidence is low, the likelihood of infecting yourself and then bringing the infection back with you is very low,” says Lauterbach. But could mutants such as the Delta variant increasingly find their way to Germany as a result of returning travelers?

Holiday in Corona times: Could travelers bring mutants to Germany?

“That cannot be ruled out,” emphasizes Lauterbach in an interview. Studies from Israel have shown, however, that with a vaccination rate of 70 percent or more, the virus has a hard time spreading, according to Lauterbach. “Then special opportunities are needed.” These opportunities would be, for example, “interiors where many people come together and that can be very well dealt with through tests,” explains Lauterbach. “Testing will stay with us longer than wearing a mask indoors,” he says.

There is currently lively debate about the mask requirement. Abolish? And if so, where? Lauterbach had previously spoken out in favor of a slow relaxation of the mask requirement. He currently ruled out a complete abolition. He said that it makes sense to wear a mask indoors, and that this still applies to schools. As the school year is coming to an end, it would not be nice if children were infected before the summer holidays, AFP Lauterbach quotes. Then the summer vacation would have been over. Later, without a mask indoors, tests would have to contain the infection.

Vacation in Corona Times: Herd Immunity Could Stop Imported Infections

Karl Lauterbach sees vaccinations again and again as the central focal point. According to him, they could even help with summer vacations and trips. “Well, I think if we actually have herd immunity and test it indoors, then we can also stabilize the situation if some of the people returning to travel are infected,” says Lauterbach optimistically.

Nevertheless: Slow loosening is the goal. Martina Fietz, deputy government spokeswoman, emphasized on Monday: “We will all have more of it if we discipline ourselves a little and are careful.” It is important to keep in mind that there are new virus variants that could become dangerous. (chd)

