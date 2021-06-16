The fundraiser promoted by Laureus Sport for Good Italy together with dealers Mercedes-Benz, which in the last four months of 2020 supported the Foundation’s activities with a donation for each car sold, produced the desired effects.

In fact, since September, the funds raised with the Autotorino Spa Group will allow the Laureus Sport for Good Italia Foundation to launch the project in the city of Como MOVE IS CHANGE, in partnership with Comet.

The project is aimed at encouraging the growth path of the children and young people of the Cometa “Una Casa Per Crescere” day center, encouraging the development of all the dimensions that contribute to building their motor, cognitive, relational and emotional personality. In particular, the project proposes paths of development of basic motor skills, aimed at children aged 6 to 10, and fororientation sporty, intended for children aged 11 to 13.

The activities planned for the first age group will be aimed at improving the psychomotor performance factors respecting the different stages of growth that characterize boys and girls during the five years of primary school. The activities for middle school pupils, on the other hand, will make it possible to progressively orient boys and girls to sports, following their natural evolutionary process while respecting their potential, attitudes and personal inclinations.

The Laureus Sport for Good Italia Foundation will be an active part of the project through the training of operators, consultancy in the field of sports psychologists and monitoring aimed at verifying the progress of the project for future development and expansion.

“We are very proud of this project” – he says Daria Braga, Director of the Laureus Sport for Good Italia Foundation. “It is a wonderful synergy between our commitment for boys and girls in the area and the support of Mercedes-Benz, our global partner. The enthusiasm with which President Radek’s invitation was accepted by the Autotorino Group is for us confirmation that the universal values ​​that can be expressed through sport have enormous potential and bring concrete benefits to local communities. We hope that this experience can lay the foundations for ever greater developments, especially in this delicate moment in which the post-Covid youth discomfort is widening the request for intervention like wildfire. Because sport really has the power to change the world ”.

Plinio Vanini, president of the Autotorino Group, welcomes the announcement of the initiative as follows: “Sport, as a path of sociality, health and education, today takes on an even more important value, since it is precisely the youngest who have suffered these long months of limited opportunities to meet and practice outdoors. In this perspective, we wanted to support the birth of this project in collaboration with the Cometa Foundation and its Sports Association, as they represent an example of virtuous rooting in the community, in which we recognize the values ​​with which Autotorino has grown and operates every day.“.

The “MOVE IS CHANGE” project fully responds to the indications developed in recent years by international organizations such as the European Union, WHO (World Health Organization) and UNICEF, which have recognized the importance of physical and sports activities for the development of “Life Skills”, Those life skills that can be taught to young people as skills that are acquired through learning and training, and which are the basis of the health and well-being of children and adolescents.