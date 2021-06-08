Laura Zapata, sister of the Mexican singer Thalía, made a severe accusation in her social networks against one of her relatives. The actress blamed Gabriela sodi to deprive him of his grandmother’s savings Eva Mange.

The statement happened after not agreeing with the candidacy of his half sister as a federal deputy in the Mexican elections on June 6.

“How sad it is to see Margarita Zavala and Fernando Belaunzarán, whom I love, next to Gabriela Sodi. Abusive woman who raped her grandmother, our grandmother, Mrs. Eva Mange Márquez, stripping her of her savings from 30 years of government work ”, She expressed outraged on Twitter.

After the message, Shoe He spoke with the Mexican media to give more details of the alleged robbery committed by the coalition candidate Goes for Mexico.

“I pointed her out because she stole money from my grandmother (…) We have to be impeccable to be able to try or try to reach a political position (…) When it is to an older adult and when it is to your grandmother, who were his life savings, ”said the celebrity.

“My grandmother worked 30 years in the Government, in the National Palace, in the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit,” he added to the Eden Morantes cameras.

‘Tuits’ by Laura Zapata. Photo: capture / Twitter

Some time ago, the actress stated that Thalia She was the only one who returned the money she also borrowed, in addition to being aware of Eva Mange’s health within the context of the abuse case she suffered.

“The only one who has been pending and has been present is Thalía. The only ones who are helping, treating, paying for, taking care of my grandmother are Thalía and I, no one else, ”he told People en Español.

