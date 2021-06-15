The last gala of I am, new generation It was very close, since the imitators of Laura Pausini, Christina Aguilera and Amaia Montero battled. However, after several minutes of uncertainty, the winner of the night is the impersonator of the Italian singer, Laura Pausini.

Fiorella Caballero, the young impersonator of the renowned singer, performed the song “In the absence of you” at the final gala and surprised the entire jury with her brilliant presentation.

At the end of her performance, Mauri Stern congratulated her and was proud of her. “Every inch of this final is deserved by this girl. I was in the studio with real singers like Franco, Rosario, Yuridia. This girl would have done this shot in the studio and only fixed three things for her. It was wonderful! ”He said.

Likewise, the second place in the competition was obtained by the impersonator of Christina Aguilar and in second place was the impersonator of Amaia Montero.

Finally, minutes before knowing the final result, “Laura Pausini’s” aunt, who always accompanied her in all rehearsals, spoke to her and told her that she is a champion. “Well, my daughter, having reached the final is already a lot for the family, for me for your fans. Whether or not you are the winner for me, the three girls are champions, ”she said.

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.