The set of I am dressed up this Wednesday night during the duel between the imitators of Mon Laferte and Laura Pausini , who were looking for a ticket to the grand finale of the program. Unfortunately, only one is still in the race and it was the Italian minicant, who will continue in the race.

Fiorella Caballero performed the song “Carta” in a great way, which convinced Ángel López and Mauri Stern, jurors of the program who filled the participant with praise, which finally left Sharik Danae out.

“It was a very close battle. They both did an amazing job. You can see the determination of each one. I’m very proud and I think Peru is very proud of you, but it doesn’t matter, you both have a great future, “said the interpreter of” I’m going to love you. “

“What a good fight. I loved the phrase in the song ‘Sometimes I hate you, sometimes I love you’, that sounds familiar. Then I loved the phrase ‘There goes the net’, what beauty, there goes the truth, the net “, added the former Magneto.

Both singers ended up giving their vote to Laura Pausini, who in this way agreed to the great semifinal of the program. I am: a new generation is going through its last days, since from Monday, June 14, Latina will broadcast a new season of La voz Perú.

