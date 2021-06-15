After becoming the absolute winner of I am, new generation, the little impersonator of Laura Pausini celebrated her victory on social networks. The young singer spread a thank you message to her fans.

Fiorella Caballero He did not hesitate to show his emotion through his official Instagram account and decided to share his triumph with his thousands of followers.

“I am very happy to have won the cup. This award is also yours for all your support and, above all, I want to thank God for allowing me to live this dream, “he wrote on the social platform.

‘Laura Pausini’ announced that she will do a live broadcast to tell some details about her participation in I am, new generation, and decided to invite users to join the virtual meeting.

Finally, he thanked the support and messages he received after the grand finale of the Latina competition.

In the aforementioned publication, he also shared photographs with the program’s cup and the award he received for his victory in the contest. In the same way, he shared images together with Mauri Stern and Katia Palma.

The impersonator of Laura Pausini made his triumph in Yo soy, new generation after beating ‘Amaia Montero’ and ‘Chrsitina Aguilera’, who were in second and third place, respectively.

Fiorella Caballero he won the audience’s vote thanks to his applauded performances at the show’s finale, in which he sang “In the absence of you.”

The judges of the program did not hesitate to praise his performance and his effort when singing in Italian and Spanish. “Every inch of this final is worth it to this girl,” said Mauri Stern.

