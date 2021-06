“Playing in Valencia is going to be a pressure, but a good one,” says the Murcian before the start of the Eurobasket, tomorrow against Belarus Laura Gil, last Sunday at La Fonteta in Valencia, training with a mask after the positives of her teammates Alba Torrens and Tamara Abalde. / FEB

Laura Gil (Murcia, 29 years old) is back. She returns at the exact moment, on the porch of a summer that may mark the career of one of the most relevant athletes in the recent history of the Region. Tomorrow the women’s Eurobasket starts for Spain (against Belarus, starting at 9:00 p.m., Teledeporte) and at the end of the tournament, that