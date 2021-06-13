The Federal Authority for Governmental Human Resources recently launched a guide to occupational health and safety standards for the office work environment in the federal government (workplaces or home), which aims to familiarize ministries and federal entities and their employees with the best practices and occupational health and safety standards that are globally applied in the office work environment. or household.

In this regard, the Executive Director of the Human Resources Policies Sector at the Authority, Aisha Khalifa Al Suwaidi, explained that the launch of the guide comes as part of an integrated series of intensive efforts made by the Authority; To develop the institutional work system in the federal government, improve government work mechanisms and tools in ministries and federal entities, and ensure the provision of a safe, healthy and exemplary work environment for employees, whether they work from workplaces or from their homes.

She stated that the wise leadership of the United Arab Emirates attaches a special place to its human capital, and this interest is manifested in its best form in its constant keenness to create a positive and motivating work environment for employees in ministries and federal entities, while emphasizing the importance of commitment to providing the highest standards and requirements for occupational health and safety, which It would raise the productivity of federal government employees, enhance the attractiveness of the government work environment, and make it a safe haven for talent, competencies and expertise from all over the world.

Al-Suwaidi confirmed that the issuance of the guide is a continuation of the efforts made by the authority for years, which focus in essence on protecting federal government employees, and educating them about any risks that may surround them, thus preserving their health and safety, at all times and circumstances, especially during work, whether it is From the office, home or in the field.

She said that the guide (occupational health and safety standards for the office work environment) comes in line with the transformations imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, especially with regard to emerging and changing work patterns, as it was not limited to the office work environment in workplaces and institutions, but included working from home or any other Another place, where it was preceded by the issuance of the occupational health and safety guide for the office work environment in 2015, in cooperation with expert houses and leading international institutions in this field, as well as a set of guides related to the work of federal government employees during the pandemic, and their return to workplaces; To ensure the highest standards of protection for them and their family members.

She pointed out that the preparation of the indicative guide for occupational health and safety standards for the office work environment in the federal government (in workplaces or from home), came based on several references, including: (Council of Ministers Decision on remote work No. (27) of 2020, and the indicative guide for health Occupational safety in the federal government, and occupational health and safety standards manual approved by the International Organization for Health and Safety).

She indicated that the guide focuses on educating ministries, federal agencies, and employees on a number of elements and ingredients that should be noted in the work environment. To ensure the creation of a healthy and safe work environment for employees, pointing out that the authority is in the process of holding a series of training workshops for officials and employees of ministries and federal entities; To familiarize them with the guide and the highlights of its general tips and instructions.

The Executive Director of the Human Resources Policies Sector in the Authority indicated that there are several criteria that must be taken into account when designing the workspace, including: (Easy access to work tools and materials, according to the importance of equipment and the number of times they are used, with placing equipment and tools at appropriate heights according to visual activities, and ease of movement within the workspace, including movement of the chair and movement of the body).

Other criteria include: (Placing the phone near the tools that have multiple uses for the employee, providing lockable cabinets in the workplace; for storing materials and equipment, taking into account the placement of offices near power outlets, and adjusting the height of the seats correctly, making sure to choose the appropriate chair that gives Employees feel comfortable, and avoid health problems resulting from office work, with the need to leave appropriate distances between various devices).

The guide recommends employees to ensure the strength of the Internet, as they will have to send and receive large files during the working day, in addition to the constant need to communicate with their colleagues and officials at work through e-mail and other professional means of communication, use the office table and avoid sitting on the sofa or On the floor when they go to work, especially if the work often involves the use of a computer, with their computer, agenda, mobile phone, and anything else they will need while working on the desk.

According to the manual, it is necessary to ensure that the monitor is free from glare and flicker, that the monitor is tiltable, raised and lowered, that the work desk is large enough, and allows the monitor, keyboard, mouse, papers and other tools to be placed in a comfortable way, with a distance of 45 minutes from the monitor. to 70 cm.

General guidelines for physical health

Among the general guidelines that the guide provides for employees to maintain their physical health: (maintaining weight, regulating food, exercising, maintaining a daily morning routine upon waking and starting work, drinking enough water to ensure hydration and maintaining focus, and eating foods Rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, due to its many benefits on the body and psychological state.

Ways to control stress and tension

The guide provides a set of tips and instructions that will reduce the level of stress and tension among employees, including: (Allocating a specific time and a quiet place away from sources of disturbance, to complete work, whether in the morning or evening, and adhere to it, because this matter may negatively affect the work if it is not It is well managed, choosing a suitable and specific place to work at home, keeping all work tools and belongings in a safe place, out of sight, after completing daily tasks, taking short, intermittent and pre-planned breaks, and enjoying favorite hobbies.

Air conditioning and air quality

The indicative guide to occupational health and safety standards for the office work environment in the federal government (in the workplace or from home) provides a set of important instructions regarding the control of air conditioning systems and air quality in the work environment, including: (the need to maintain an appropriate climate and good ventilation in the place designated for work, Putting some plants in the office, where the climate improves, and helps to get rid of moisture, while renewing the indoor air, not exceeding the acceptable levels of indoor air quality, and leaving the windows open most of the times whenever possible and safe to increase air exchange rates in buildings where there are ventilation systems mechanical).

Important keyboard control tips للتحكم

The guide deals with a set of important tips for employees to control the keyboard, including: (Putting the mouse on the same surface with the keyboard, keeping the hands and wrists in a comfortable position, and using a seat that takes into account the employee’s height and seating angle, and has the feature to adjust the height and support, especially for the lower part of the back Putting a pillow on the seat of the chair to relieve the pressure caused by sitting on the seat for a long time.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

