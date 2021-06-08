Dubai (Etihad)

His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, affirmed that investing in minds, attracting talent, and enhancing their participation in designing and creating the future is a fundamental focus of the directions and visions of the UAE government, and a priority for its work in planning and charting the paths for the next fifty years of its development path aimed at improving the lives of members of society. And achieving leadership in various fields, reaching the first place in the world among the best governments. This came on the occasion of the launch of the first batch of the professional program for future design (Moonshot), which is supervised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Government Innovation, and includes a selection of the best young minds and young Emirati and international talents, who will be building and enhancing their skills, practical and cognitive abilities, and involving them in developing proposals and creative ideas. And designing innovative solutions to future challenges to be applied in government work, under the supervision of UAE government ministers and officials, and experts and specialists from around the world.

Al Gergawi said: The UAE is under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, focuses on charting clear future paths for the sectors most closely related to community life, by strengthening partnerships, building capabilities and providing an incubating and stimulating environment that enables minds and talents to transform their creative and creative ideas into reality and projects and initiatives with qualitative addition and impact. positive.

He added: The professional program to design the future, launched by the UAE government, translates a vision and leadership philosophy rooted in the government’s directions based on promoting investment in people, and motivating them to participate effectively in shaping the features of the future that we seek to transform into a reality for future generations, stressing that the distinguished group of program members The future design professional will have a pivotal role in determining the future paths of vital sectors including digital government, the economy, developing data-based solutions, building the capabilities of elite talent, and enhancing the UAE’s position globally. He pointed out that the professional program for future design reflects what the UAE represents from a global point of view. For work and residence for young people and talents, which it is keen to attract and embrace through the national strategy to attract and retain talent, and government initiatives to enhance the environment that attracts expertise and entrepreneurs, such as the golden residence that is granted to investors, entrepreneurs, innovators, owners of specialized talents, researchers in the fields of science and knowledge, and brilliant students. The future design professional program aims to attract the best minds and young talents and involve them in creating solutions to the urgent challenges facing the governments of the world, by developing and enhancing their skills and practical capabilities and enabling them to develop proposals and creative ideas. Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Development The Government and the Future, Her Excellency Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology, His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Abdullah Nasser Lootah, Director General of the Prime Minister’s Office in the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, and Huda Al Hashemi, Assistant Minister for Council Affairs Ministers for Strategy, Head of Strategy and Government Innovation for the UAE Government, and Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, Director General of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority and Digital Government, and Saeed Al Eter, Head of the Media Office of the UAE Government.

5 tracks

The first batch of the professional program for future design, which is supervised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Government Innovation, includes 5 main tracks: “Digital Government”, “Economy”, “The UAE’s Global Position”, “Data” and “Elite”. The first track, “Digital Government”, is supervised by Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, and Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, Head of the Digital Government of the UAE Government, Director General of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority and the Digital Government, while the second track, “Economy” is supervised by His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, and Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Sports Authority. As for the third track, “The UAE’s Global Position”, it is supervised by Her Excellency Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, and Saeed Al Eter, Head of the Media Office of the UAE Government, while the fourth track, “Data” is supervised by Her Excellency Sarah bint Youssef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology, and His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, is supervised by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Abdullah Lootah, Director General of the Prime Minister’s Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs. The Professional Program for Future Design also provides an interactive digital platform that enables the affiliates in a practical way to cooperate in designing the future and work together to exchange ideas and present practical proposals, in order to ensure their development, thus establishing the position of the UAE as a global center for attracting minds and a stimulating environment for the development of ideas and the formation of future governments.

Shaping the new generation of governments

Abdullah Lootah, Director General of the Prime Minister’s Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, touched on the axes of the first batch of the professional program for the design of the future (Moonshot), and the most important goals that the affiliates will work on during the period of the program, which translates the efforts of the UAE government to adopt and support young talents and competencies. To design pioneering ideas that contribute to supporting and enhancing the efficiency of government work and the future for the good of human societies.

Huda Al-Hashemi, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategy and Head of Government Strategy and Innovation for the UAE Government, presented to the participants the objectives of the program and its role in designing experimental models and innovative solutions to long-term challenges that can be applied in the UAE government and the governments of the world, and introduced the participants to the leaders of the tracks and experts. who will work with them during the programme. The first batch of the program includes elite young talents from universities, colleges and distinguished academic institutions in the UAE and the world, who have the ability to devise solutions to urgent challenges by presenting proposals and new ideas, developing and testing them to be applied in the work of governments. Participants in the Professional Program for Future Design were selected based on a number of criteria that include the ability to design ambitious and innovative ideas, explore scientific solutions to challenges, excellence in research and development, the ability to benefit from scientific expertise and apply it in a practical way, and efficiency in managing projects and work teams. While the program provides the affiliates with opportunities to work within one team and transform their ideas into projects and initiatives that support the formation of the new generation of governments.