Latin America A woman sentenced to abortion for prison was released in El Salvador after nearly nine years

by admin_gke11ifx
June 8, 2021
in World
Abroad|Latin America

Sara Rogel did not admit that she had an abortion but that she fell for domestic work.

In Central America A woman convicted of having an abortion in El Salvador was released on Monday after nearly nine years in prison.

Now 28 years old Sara Rogel was 20 years old and eighth to be pregnant when, according to his own testimony, he slipped and fell while washing his laundry. The family found him unconscious and took him to a hospital where authorities arrested him on suspicion of having an abortion.

The court found Rogel guilty of a felony and sentenced him to 30 years in prison. However, Rogel’s lawyers later helped shorten the sentence to ten years, when the release date would have been in October next year.

Conditional the released Rogel must not leave the country and must undergo therapy.

In conservative and Catholic El Salvador, abortion is prohibited in all situations. Convictions can be up to 50 years old.

People demonstrated on behalf of Sara Rogel, who was convicted of abortion, outside the courtroom in Cojutepeque last Monday. Picture: JOSE CABEZAS / Reuters

