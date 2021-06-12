Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, “Dubai Culture”, expressed her full appreciation for the contributions of all members of the Higher Committee and the executive teams of the Al Quoz Creative District Development Project in Dubai, and her confidence in their ability to implement the project to the fullest. The necessity of exerting every effort in order to achieve this qualitative national project in an optimal manner, in accordance with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the capital of the global creative economy, a first destination for innovators and the best city for life and work in the world.

This came during Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum chairing the first meeting of the Higher Committee for the Development of Al Quoz Creative District in Dubai, in the presence of the Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Committee, and members of the Committee: Director General of Dubai Economy Sami Al Qamzi, and Director General Dubai Municipality Daoud Al Hajri, Director General of the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing in Dubai “Dubai Tourism” Hilal Saeed Al Marri, and Director General of Dubai Culture Hala Badri.

During the meeting, Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum approved the governance system for the Al Quoz Creative Development Project, which defined the work teams that will implement all its phases, and the goals and indicators of the 100-day plan to implement its first phase, while the meeting discussed the best ways to manage the project. Aiming to develop an integrated creative system in the Al Quoz region, to meet the requirements of innovators and cultural and creative entrepreneurs wishing to invest in the areas of the creative economy, and to enhance the value of this region as a regional and global center for incubating creators for production, living and entertainment.

On this occasion, Her Highness said: “We have in our hands a pioneering project with lofty goals that we want to be the best model par excellence, not only at the local level, but also at the global level. We have a clear vision to achieve this unique national project in a way that lives up to the ambitions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, whose work style is inspired by his leadership approach and his forward-looking philosophy in creating the future. We are very confident that all members of the committee will continue to exert maximum efforts to implement the project to the fullest, leading to a tomorrow in which Dubai will lead the global cultural scene to become a center for the creative economy and a destination for innovators.”

During the meeting, Her Highness, the President of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, was briefed on the project management proposal, which is supervised by the Higher Committee for the Development of Al Quoz Creative District, including the work teams that will implement all its phases, including: the project’s executive team, and the portfolio teams of Al Quoz Creative District development projects. . The executive team includes His Excellency Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture, as the team leader, and the membership of: Hussain Al Banna, Executive Director of the Traffic Department of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, as Vice President, and representatives from: “Dubai Culture” and the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai Dubai Tourism, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Economy, wasl Asset Management Group, wasl properties.

As for the Al Quoz Creative District development projects portfolio, it includes the infrastructure development portfolio team headed by Mr. Hussain Al Banna from Dubai Roads, and team members from Dubai Municipality, wasl properties and Dubai Culture; And a team of projects to support the creative community, headed by Ms. Lina Zain El Din from Dubai Culture, with the membership of representatives from “Dubai Economy” and “Dubai Tourism”, in addition to a team to support all the mentioned teams, all of whose members are from “Dubai Culture”.

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed stressed the importance of the role played by all team members, and the necessity of coordination and cooperation among them in a manner that embodies the approach of joint work, the spirit of one team and the integration of roles whose rules were established by the wise leadership in government work, which has long been one of the most important elements of the prestigious position it has occupied. Dubai at all levels.

The comprehensive 100-day plan identifies the priorities of the teams’ work to develop the creative Al Quoz area, and sets goals and indicators for them. Infrastructure priorities included conducting a comparative study to review examples of similar areas that combine living, working, and creative public spaces, and developing a model for distributing different uses in the same area. And submitting recommendations to the Supreme Committee, as well as defining activities related to the creative industries sector and the necessary permits in Al Quoz Creative District.

important stage

The Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, Vice-Chairman of the Committee Mattar Muhammad Al Tayer, stressed that the adoption of the project’s governance system and the indicators of the 100-day plan is an important stage in transforming the Al Quoz Creative District into an integrated center that attracts creators from all over the world, and makes it an artistic and cultural destination. Tourists from inside and outside the country, which achieves the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to transform Dubai into a global capital for creators, pointing out that art and culture are considered a global language for peoples to communicate.

Al Tayer said: “The Roads and Transport Authority is supporting the Al Quoz Creative District project, with a package of projects that contribute to facilitating the movement of residents and visitors to the area, including redesigning the mobility paths in the area by developing the infrastructure to achieve integration between the various means of transportation and flexible mobility in the Al Quoz area and connectivity. With the Safa metro station, the creation of joint paths for pedestrians, bicycles and (electric scooters), the implementation of a bridge with an innovative design for pedestrians and bicycles on Al-Manara Street, and the development of a bus route between the Safa metro station and the area of ​​​​tourist and artistic attractions in the region, such as spaces for restaurants, shops and outdoor exhibitions. The authority will work to add an aesthetic and creative character to the various facilities and means of transportation that it will implement in the region to be consistent with the design identity of the components of the region.

cooperation

For his part, Director General of Dubai Economy, Sami Al Qamzi, said, “We look forward to moving forward with the implementation of the Al Quoz Creative Development project, in an optimal manner, which befits Dubai’s position and role in the cultural sector in the region and the world alike, and in line with the directives of the wise leadership. Dubai Economy is committed to providing and utilizing all our capabilities, expertise and human resources, in order to achieve the maximum levels of cooperation, coordination and partnership with various relevant government and private agencies, to ensure the translation of the visions and objectives set for this project into a tangible reality that contributes to consolidating the position of the creative economy in Dubai, and enhancing its contribution to the The emirate’s gross domestic product, and thus achieving all the emirate’s future aspirations.”

perfect environment

For his part, Director General of Dubai Municipality, Daoud Al-Hajri, said, “The Emirate of Dubai continues its path aimed at consolidating its position as a destination and destination for the creative economy and distinguished cultural activities, thus enhancing its position globally in the field of attracting and adopting creators in various fields, and foreseeing a bright future for future generations by providing an ideal environment for the development Their creativity and talents, and meeting all requirements, to ensure the achievement of the most prominent achievements in the creative and cultural fields… The adoption of the wise leadership of the Al Quoz Creative District project within the Dubai Creative Economy Strategy, will constitute an incubator for this important sector and its pioneers of talents and creators, in order to achieve the emirate’s future aspirations.”

Al-Hajri added: “We seek to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for the future by employing all the resources and elements that guarantee a qualitative leap in all areas of creativity, and to work according to the finest strategies and plans to enrich this exceptional project in cooperation with all partners. Al Quoz Creative District is a beacon for every creative and educated person in the world.”

international standing

Hilal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing in Dubai, “Dubai Tourism”, said, “Dubai has succeeded in resuming many different activities and sectors, with its keenness to adhere to precautionary measures, which made it a successful model for other global cities, and it also contributed to moving the tourism and travel sector.” The city is proceeding according to a clear vision to restore its momentum and confirm its global position as a preferred tourist destination for visit, work and residence.The city is also working to accelerate the pace of work on various strategic initiatives, including Al Quoz Creative District, which was launched in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to transform Dubai into a global capital of the creative economy by 2025.

joint efforts

Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture, said, “The proposal for the project’s governance system and the elements of the comprehensive 100-day plan for the implementation of the project came as a result of sincere joint efforts between “Dubai Culture” and government agencies that are members of the Higher Committee for the Development of Al Quoz Creative District, during which everyone was keen to chart courses of action according to A clear interactive methodology, keeping in mind the future according to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and we will spare no effort in harnessing all efforts and capabilities to implement the project to achieve its objectives within the time frame we set in the plan.”

She added, “It is an ambitious new journey in which our efforts are combined to consolidate Dubai’s position as a global center for culture, an incubator for creativity and a forum for talents, and to enhance its creative economy based on the visions and ideas of the creative community in a manner that achieves their interests and the prosperity of their businesses.”

perfect harmony

Hisham Abdullah Al Qassim, CEO of wasl Asset Management Group, said: “wasl represents a mainstay in many business sectors, and our vision contributes to making Dubai the ideal choice for work, residence and visit within the framework of our keenness to work in accordance with the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Providing the necessary support for the Al Quoz Creative District development project, especially as it belongs to the category of qualitative projects that represent pillars that consolidate Dubai’s position as the capital of the global creative economy, and the first destination for creatives.Thanks to our accumulated experience in dealing with many sectors, we can work in perfect harmony with other partners to implement this The project is on schedule.

Infrastructure

Infrastructure priorities also included requirements for flexible mobility; From launching the service of transporting visitors from Al-Safa metro station to Al Quoz Creative District, through developing the initial design for guiding signs for pedestrians and individual users of transportation, to launching and awarding consultancy services (study and design) for the elements of transportation integration and flexible mobility in Al Quoz Creative, and renaming the streets in the area And ending with communicating with land owners in the targeted area and motivating them to provide units for the benefit of the beneficiary groups.

As for the priorities of supporting creators, they were represented in activating the cultural visa for the creators of Al Quoz, launching a platform for creators as part of the Invest in Dubai platform, working on the Al Quoz Creative membership, and developing an integrated marketing strategy to attract talent and spread awareness locally and globally about the region and the promising future of creators and cultural and creative entrepreneurs in it.

It is noteworthy that, based on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to make Dubai the capital of the creative economy by 2025, Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum approved, last April, the formation of the Higher Committee for the Development of Al Quoz Creative District, chaired by Her Highness, with the aim of enhancing the position of the emirate To be a regional and international center for the creative economy in line with the “Dubai Creative Economy Strategy”.

Dubai Culture held two Al Quoz accelerators workshops, the first of which was attended by representatives of the creative industries sector and representatives of government departments that are members of the Al Quoz Creative District Development Committee, and discussed a number of themes that included attracting talent, support systems for creative businesses in Al Quoz Creative, and providing multi-purpose spaces in the area. Infrastructure development requirements and creative community needs. The second was attended by representatives of government departments that are members of the Higher Committee for the Development of Al Quoz Creative, during which the components of the 100 plan were discussed, which set the priorities for the implementation of the project.



