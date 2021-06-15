We tell you the highlight of the day so far in the transfer market:
Bernardo Silva, Mahrez, Cancelo … and now Aymeric Laporte. Manchester City players have been adding to Barcelona’s list of interests for several days. The last one was the Spanish international, who yesterday had a good debut against Sweden. The arrival of Ruben Dias last year has taken away some minutes and he could be in search of a new destination. Both he and the Catalans see his incorporation to the Koeman squad with very good eyes, but it would not be easy.
The Portuguese star is the talk of these rumors almost every day. The truth is that any movement you make would always be a bombshell. In the Gazzetta dello Sport they continue to point out that Paris Saint Germain continues to dream of his signing, to complete a stratospheric forward. The possibility of returning to Manchester United is also being explored, where there are conflicting opinions about his return.
We already said a few weeks ago that Inter Milan will have to sell some of its great players due to their financial precariousness. One of those who has more options to go out today is Achraf. Paint that it will be Paris Saint Germain or Chelsea. To replace him, the neroazzurri would have already set a goal. This is Denzel Dumfries, who ultimately gave the Netherlands victory in his debut in this European Championship against Ukraine (3-2). According to Il Corriere dello Sport, they want the 25-year-old PSV side, although no figures have yet been given on the offer they intend to make
For now, it seems that Real Madrid will not have it easy to find a way out for either the French or the Spanish. The Mirror affirms that Varane would not have planned to go to United, one of the teams interested in him, and in any case he would only go to Paris Saint Germain. For his part, Isco doesn’t even have suitors. OK Diario assures that there is no team interested in him, after a rather weak season.
A few years ago, the destinies of Keylor Navas and David De Gea intertwined … or almost. The Spaniard was one step away from signing for Real Madrid, which would have caused the Tico to leave for United. According to The Mirror, Solskjaer has not yet decided if De Gea will be his goalkeeper next year, and the great alternative for the Red Devils would be to sign a Keylor Navas who Donnarumma could overshadow in Paris.
Daily Express ensures that both the Reds and the Spurs have focused on the same man to reinforce their midfield. This is Lorenzo Pellegrini, international with the azzurra who has not been able to go to the Eurocup due to injury. The contract ends in 2024 and either of the two would have to fork out a good amount to win it.
There are several names that have come up to reinforce the Juventus midfield for next season. The latest to join the list is Youri Tielemans. The Belgian has had a sensational campaign at Leicester, with whom he has won the FA Cup with his goal in the final, and there will be no shortage of girlfriends. According to CalcioMercato, Turin could be your next destination. Of course, the Foxes will not make it easy and will not accept an offer of less than 45 million euros
The newspaper Sport affirms that up to three players of the Barcelona team are interested in the Olympique de Marseille. The first is Konrad de la Fuente, one of the most promising homegrown players and who in the absence of minutes this season in the first team will seek luck with the Gauls. In addition, they have also set their eyes on another man from the subsidiary such as Alex Collado. The third man they intend to sign is Samuel Umtiti, who has hardly had any relevance in the team for years. In this way the ‘Operation Exit’ in Can Barça would be accelerated.
Three seasons ago Yuri Berchiche left Real Sociedad to sign for his eternal rival, Athletic de Bilbao. He still has a year left on his contract there, and given the loss of importance he has had this season in the rojiblanco team, he could look for a way out. The juiciest option right now would be his return home. Real itself has tested Yuri, who ends his contract in 2022.
Fabrizio Romano points out that the Memphis Depay decision has already been made. The Olympique de Lyon winger wants his career to continue at Barcelona from next year. His name has been sounding for a long time to reinforce the Barça team, and Koeman’s continuity helps to do so. The signing would be closed in the next few days.
