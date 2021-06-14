The week has started with a frenzy in the transfer market, and that the Eurocup and the America’s Cup focus most of the foci of football news. Still, let’s see what the latest movements have been in the market for next season.
In Italy they point out that Gianluigi Donnarumma would have already signed as a new PSG player for the next five seasons. Recall that the Italian goal was without a team after not renewing his contract with Milan. The hypothetical arrival of Donnarumma in Paris would seriously harm a Keylor Navas who until now had been the holder of the Parisian bow. That is why the Italian press points out that the Costa Rican could occupy Donnarumma’s position in Milan and sign for the Rossonera squad.
Rodrigo De Paul has become the great goal of Atlético de Madrid for the next season. However, the battle to take over the services of the Udinese player is arduous since there are other teams interested in him and just in case Atleti has already looked for a plan B. From Sky Italia they report that the Milan player, Hakan Calhanoglu, That contract ends on June 30, is the alternative that the rojiblanco team manages.
José Mourinho’s Roma is taking shape. The next reinforcement to arrive could be the goalkeeper Rui Patricio, who currently plays for Wolverhampton, and it would be a request from the Portuguese coach to reinforce the goal. The operation could close for around 7 million euros.
It seems that Álvaro Morata will continue one more season in Turin on loan. As they point out from Tuttosport, Juve will renew the loan option they had for the forward for 10 million, an amount that they tried to reduce without success. The footballer’s desire was also to continue in the Italian team and more so after Allegri’s return to the bench.
Tottenham is still looking for a coach for the new season. After Julen Lopetegui’s no, it seems that finally it will be Paulo Fonseca who will lead the Spurs. From England they point out that the agreement is practically closed, in the absence of the last details, and in the next few days it could already be made official.
Take Kubo still has no place at Real Madrid and will be on loan for one more season. As they point out from The reason, the white team will look for a new team in LaLiga Santander as it did previously with Mallorca, Villarreal and Getafe. In fact, a new loan to Mallorca is one of the options that the club is considering. The other two clubs interested in his transfer are Espanyol, which has just been promoted to the First Division, and Betis, which this season will play in European competition.
Another player who may not have a place in this Madrid is Brahim Diaz and Milan is trying to extend his loan for another season. This season at San Siro the forward played 39 games, scored 7 goals and distributed 3 assists. In addition to requesting the loan of Brahim, the newspaper ACE points out that the rossonero team is also thinking about the transfer of Odriozola, a player who until now has had a secondary role in Madrid.
Real Madrid has offered Rapahel Varane the renewal of his contract that ends in June 2022. However, the Frenchman remains unsigned and they are very clear that if he does not renew they will sell him this summer before he leaves for free. Therefore, from the newspaper ABC They report that Madrid has already priced the central between 60 and 70 million euros. From that price they will negotiate their exit.
Aymeric Laporte has lost weight in Guardiola’s City and according to the newspaper Sport the center-back would have already spoken with Manchester so that they let him go to FC Barcelona. Pep Guardiola would not put any obstacle to the operation since, as they point out from RAC1, Laporte would be one of the players that the coach offered to the president of Barcelona, Joan Laporta.
Jack Grealish has been one of the sensations in the Premier League and his season with Aston Villa scoring 7 goals and distributing 10 assists has not gone unnoticed by the greats of the Premier. The midfielder has unleashed a battle between Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United to take over his services. The player is playing the Eurocup and so far has not commented on his future.
