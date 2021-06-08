Luis Donaldo Colosio, candidate for mayor of Monterrey for the Citizen Movement party. Gladys serrano

The map of the large capitals is a reflection of the fragmentation and diversity of the political board after the elections this Sunday, the largest in the history of the country. In addition to Congress and 15 governorships, where a greater distribution of power was drawn with the rise of the opposition in parliament and the growth of Morena in the States, the ballot box decided the fate of almost 2,000 municipalities. Among them, four of the main Mexican urban centers that bring together more than 13 million inhabitants. Economic and cultural drivers and poles of political influence that after the elections appear more distributed than ever. Monterrey is for the first time in the hands of the Citizen Movement, which also consolidates its power in Guadalajara. The PAN seizes Puebla from Morena, who nevertheless retains the Tijuana plaza.

At the center of the battle for the north, the seedbed of a possible renewal of the leadership of the opposition against Morena, all the foci have been located in Nuevo León, a rich and industrialized state. While waiting for the final data, the candidate of the Citizen Movement (MC), Samuel García, ahead of the PRI, Adrián de la Garza, in what, if confirmed, would be a historic victory for the young orange party. The first sign of change is already definitive. In the state capital, Monterrey, MC candidate, Luis Donaldo Colosio, has swept away his opponent from the PRI adding almost 50% of the votes, 16 points more than his opponent.

Colosio’s victory has a double symbolic impact. First, because it is MC’s first victory in a feud traditionally shared between the PRI and the PAN. Second, for the figure of the winning candidate, son of Luis Donaldo Colosio, the heterodox PRI politician who briefly and tragically embodied the dream of a democratic opening in the country. His assassination on March 23, 1994 during a campaign act when he was heading for the presidency continues surrounded by shadows, leaving open in the popular imagination the door of the political plot, the drug attack or the reaction of the Church to a candidate who separated from the official line of the PRI. His death slammed any hope of a new dawn and plunged Mexico further into another dark political, institutional, and economic crisis.

Orphan since he was 12 years old, Colosio Jr. and his undoubted symbolic capital had been tempted by different parties since before he finished his law degree. Four years ago he decided to accept the offer of Movimiento Ciudadano to fight for a seat in the Nuevo León state congress. Raised to the first step, this year he decided to fight a bigger battle. At the age of 35, he has conquered the industrial capital of the country with an agenda and codes distant from his party’s candidate for governor, Samuel García.

Colosio defines himself as a social democrat with an agenda focused on economic development but without forgetting social balances and a marked interest in new trends in urban planning that advocate a greater role for pedestrians and bicycles over automobiles. His victory expands the party’s perimeter of influence, which is consolidated in its classic fiefdom: Jalisco, with the orange governor Enrique Alfaro as one of the most important territorial barons in Mexico. In the capital, Guadalajara, Pablo Lemus has achieved another clear victory (45% of the votes) continuing a saga that already has five MC mayors. Despite the wave of violence, which is hitting the state of Guadalajara with special intensity, the polls have not opted for a change of sign.

Yes there has been a relief, however, in Puebla. The PAN regains the scepter in another of the country’s business centers, headquarters of numerous subsidiaries of the energy and automobile industries. Eduardo Martínez Rivera, with the backing of the alliance that includes the PRI and the PRD, has clearly beaten (53%) the Morena candidate, Claudia Rivera (32%). A severe setback for the ruling party, which still dominates the governorship of the State and which three years ago had managed to unseat the PAN also from the capital.

The other side of the alternation is represented by Tijuana, the capital of Baja California. Preliminary results give victory to the candidate of the ruling coalition, Marina del Pilar Ávila, confirming the turnaround that occurred three years ago in another historic right-wing stronghold. The result of the capital, now final, advances the result in the State. Support at the polls for Montserrat Caballero Ramírez, from Morena, (almost 50%) is double that received by the opposition alliance.

Morena’s victories in the north give a break to the game after the poor results in Mexico City. In these elections the leadership of the city was not at stake, but the political destiny of its 16 mayors did. Three years ago, Claudia Sheinbaum obtained more than 2.5 million votes and Morena took control of 11 of the 16 municipalities. This Sunday, Morena lost a million votes. And the opposition alliance has achieved victory in nine mayoralties, leaving the city map split in two, with a west leaning to the right and organized around the Cuauhtémoc mayoralty, the city’s main source of wealth. The management of the pandemic and care for the victims of the collapse of the subway appear on the horizon, opening a rift in López Obrador’s party.

