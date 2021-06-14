Barcelona continues to rebuild its squad in order to be fully competitive next season. Right now, the Catalans are working hard to close the signing of Memphis Depay and avoid losing it as it happened with Winaldum a few days ago.
After closing the Dutchman’s pass, the Catalans will seek to definitively consolidate their defense, where they have as a priority the signing of a winger from the left who competes and supplants Jordi Alba, and they do not rule out the option of signing an elite center-back, where They have a great option that you want to get to the club.
The English and Spanish press affirm that the central defender would have informed Manchester City of his intention to leave the club and sign directly for Barcelona, in addition that he will seek to pressure whatever is necessary to be able to reach Koeman’s team.
During the previous season, the French-Spanish footballer lost the title after being easily surpassed by Ruben Dias and the second place in the center remained in the hands of Stones, a situation that seems not to change next year, for which he seeks to continue in the footsteps of Serio Agüero and Eric García, leaving City aside and arriving at Barcelona seeking to be part of the club’s revolution.
