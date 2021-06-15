One name monopolized the post-match in La Cartuja: Álvaro Morata’s. All criticism focused on the Juventus striker, who missed a sung goal in the first half and thus prolonged his drought. His teammates defended him vehemently. «Morata is a great player. The goal is going to end up coming. We can all fail. When a defender is wrong, perhaps less is seen. We trust him “, said the canary Pedri, in statements to Telecinco.

The young Barça midfielder, who signed a remarkable second half, confessed that he was leaving Seville «a little happy for the debut which is a dream for any child, but also sad for the tie. The goals did not come but in the end they will enter. We must continue in this dynamic and surely this selection will go forward, “he predicted.

The central Aymeric Laporte also closed ranks. «The next game, he scores three goals and shuts everyone’s mouths. Let’s hope it is like that. I would not doubt a striker of Álvaro’s level [Morata]», Said the Manchester City defender, who made his debut with the Spanish team shirt in official competition.

«The feelings are bad because of the result. The team is going badly because of all the effort we have put into it, all that we have worked for and for all the chances we have had. We play ten games like this and win nine. We must learn from this and focus on the two remaining games. I am not worried about the lack of goal. We have great forwards and great players who can score goals. Surely in the next game he comes out. One day we put in five and another, like today, none of them enter, “said the former Athletic player, who was the first to speak at the end of the match.

Finally, striker Dani Olmo, who enjoyed La Roja’s first great opportunity in the match against Sweden, asked the fans to “believe in us and we will show you on the pitch that we can go far”. He also asked for love for Morata. “He is a great player and the fans should be cheering him on right now. In a difficult moment like this that Álvaro has gone through, we must encourage him », he recommended.