No, don’t worry. Lancia isn’t dead at all. It is more like a coma patient that has been in a vegetative state for several years. Lancia withdrew from Europe four years ago and only sells the Ypsilon in its home country Italy. Yes, that cart that has been on the market almost unchanged for ten years. But the wonders aren’t over yet, as plans are in the works to revive Lancia.

Lancia will be back, but how?

As you know, Lancia’s parent company, FCA, has merged with Peugeot’s parent company, PSA. The two companies are jointly called Stellantis and the new toko sees bread in the brand. They give PSA chief designer Jean-Pierre Ploué the task of redesigning Lancia. There are no concrete plans yet, but you can be sure that they will use the existing platforms with a stylish Italian twist.

What are the expectations?

You should not expect thoroughbred rally monsters such as a new Lancia 037 or a Delta Integrale for the time being. There are unconfirmed rumors about two SUVs “in the C-segment and D-segment”. Think of an Italian counterpart of the DS 4 and the DS 7. If it is up to us, there may also be a new Lancia Thema based on the DS 9. A great moment to address the rich rally past of the brand is coming. probably later.